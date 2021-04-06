ISG names Persistent a Rising Star for Digital Transformation in 2020 ISG Provider Lens™ for Healthcare Digital Services report for U.S.

SANTA CLARA, Calif. and PUNE, India, April 6, 2021 /PRNewswire/ --

Persistent Systems (BSE: PERSISTENT) (NSE: PERSISTENT) has been placed as a Rising Star for Provider Digital Transformation Services by leading global technology research and advisory firm Information Services Group (ISG), in the 2020 ISG Provider Lens™ report for Healthcare Digital Services report for the U.S.

Companies that receive the Rising Star award have a promising portfolio or the market experience to become a leader, including the required roadmap and adequate focus on key market trends and customer requirements. Rising Stars also have excellent management and understanding of the market.

The 2020 ISG Provider Lens™ for Healthcare Digital Services report analyzes the relevant software vendors/service providers in the global market, based on a multi-phased research and analysis process, and positions these providers based on the ISG Research methodology. The ISG Provider Lens™ provides an objective, data-driven assessment of technology and service providers' strengths and weaknesses, as well as their relative positioning in a given market.

Persistent was recognized for:

Expertise in delivering patient engagement projects using Salesforce Health Cloud.

Product development and accelerators that speed time to market for new digital patient services.

Utilizing its partner ecosystem, including Salesforce, AWS and ClearData to develop industry specific solutions.

Ron Exler, Director and Principal Analyst, ISG Research

"Persistent Systems excels at delivering digital front door and other capabilities to U.S. healthcare providers, especially via the Salesforce Health Cloud, to support digital transformation. Being named a Rising Star in the Healthcare Digital Services Provider Lens report comes on the heels of being named a Leader in the Provider Lens™ for Salesforce Healthcare and builds on Persistent's ISG Star of Excellence™ Awards win in 2020 for achieving the highest cumulative customer experiences score."

Joe Paxton, Senior Vice President, Healthcare & Life Sciences, Persistent Systems

"Persistent has a proven track record of delivering innovative digital transformation engagements for many of the top US Healthcare providers, including academic medical centers, pediatric hospitals and leading health systems. Being named a Rising Star in the ISG Provider Lens™ report is great external validation of expertise leveraging technology to improve patient engagement and outcomes."

