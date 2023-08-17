ISG Takes Root In Rogers, Arkansas, With A New Office + Acquisition of Unit Architecture

Architecture, engineering, environmental, and planning firm embarks on making a positive difference in Arkansas communities.

ROGERS, Ark., Aug. 17, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- In the midst of celebrating their 50th anniversary, ISG is proud to announce expansion into Rogers, Arkansas. This strategic move marks a chapter of growth as the firm seeks to make a positive difference in more communities across the nation. To guide the success of this expansion, ISG welcomed Unit Architecture and the design firm's owner and principal, Ryan King, AIA.

The decision to expand into Arkansas aligns with ISG's commitment to help all communities achieve development that makes a lasting, meaningful impact.

ISG Chief Executive Officer Lynn Bruns, PE, shared his enthusiasm for the impact the expansion and Ryan King will have.

"We are thrilled to bring ISG's services to Arkansas," Bruns said. "By extending our team into this growing community and integrating Ryan's local relationships, perspective, and development knowledge into our firm's expertise, ISG will become more responsive and accessible to current and prospective clients."

Bruns also noted that the move offers the opportunity for ISG to further attract top talent in the region, strengthening its overall team and bringing greater value to the clients and communities they serve.

King brings an exceptional understanding of the local market and over 20 years of commercial design and development knowledge to his role at ISG as Housing Business Unit Leader. Backed by ISG's robust team, he will reinforce relationships, increase involvement in the community and with local chambers of commerce, and improve his ability to create successful development outcomes across the region.

"I am delighted to be a part of the ISG team," King said. "I am excited to lead the new office in Rogers and begin applying ISG's in-house resources to benefit the fast-paced growth and housing shortages in the region. I am confident that we will build trust with existing and new clients through thoughtful and meaningful design and forge opportunities to create a better tomorrow for Arkansas."

As a significant milestone for ISG, this move reinforces the firm's position as a national leader in architecture, engineering, environmental, and planning. With a focus on growth and innovation, ISG remains committed to creating a better tomorrow today.

About ISG
ISG, a 100% ESOP firm, has a rich history, which extends over 50 years of building trusting relationships with clients, stakeholders, and the community. As a full-service firm with 500+ professionals in offices throughout Iowa, Minnesota, Wisconsin, South Dakota, and now Arkansas, ISG provides exceptional services, strategies, and guidance to a wide range of markets nationwide. To learn more about ISG, visit ISGInc.com.

