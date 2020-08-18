Isiah Thomas, Al Harrington, Marvin Washington, Darren McCarty To Talk Cannabis At Benzinga Event Tuesday 3:05 PM ET
Aug 18, 2020, 06:57 ET
DETROIT, Aug. 18, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Benzinga, a financial news and data company, announced the final line up for its panel on athletes and cannabis, in the context of its August 18th Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference.
Chatting with Benzinga CEO and founder Jason Raznick will be:
- Basketball legend Isiah Thomas, CEO of One World Pharma.
- Four-Time Stanley Cup Champion and former Detroit Red Wing Darren McCarty.
- NBA veteran Al Harrington, founder of Viola.
- Super Bowl Champion Marvin Washington, VP of Business Development at Isodiol.
Click here to register for the full Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference experience, featuring networking, one-on-one meetings, access to investors, and more. Or click here to tune in via YouTube for free, without any of the interactive capabilities our platform offers.
"I'm really excited to hop into some of the key issues related to cannabis and sports, as well as legalization, with these top notch athletes," said Jason Raznick. "As it relates to sports, I often share the story about my uncle being able to golf again thanks to cannabis, and I know there are many other stories like his. I really look forward to hearing some of them from these A-list sportsmen."
"Having such an impressive lineup of athletes evidences the quality of Benzinga events," added Patrick Lane, Senior Vice President of Partnerships at Benzinga.
"Isiah Thomas, Darren McCarty, Al Harrington, Marvin Washington, Tommy Chong, CJ Wallace, Willie Mack… The list of speakers for our August 18 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference is clear testament of how far Benzinga's role in the cannabis industry has come. I am proud to be part of an organization that congregates so many great minds," said Benzinga Cannabis Managing Director and El Planteo CEO Javier Hasse.
About The Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
The Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference, renowned for being the premier gathering of cannabis entrepreneurs and investors in North America, returns for its eight edition, recharged with an impressive list of speakers.
Among them are:
- Kim Rivers, CEO, Trulieve
- Abner Kurtin, Founder, Ascend Wellness Holdings
- Andrew Brisbo, Executive Director, MRA
- Hilary Black, Chief Advocacy Officer, Canopy Growth
- Barrington Rutherford, SVP, Cresco Labs
- Khadijah Tribble, Vice President of Corporate Social Responsibility, Curaleaf
- Darren McCarty, Four-Time Stanley Cup Champion and former Detroit Red Wing
- Al Harrington, Founder, Viola
- Tommy Chong
- CJ Wallace, Co-Founder, Think Big
- Willie Mack, Co-Founder, Think Big
- Narbé Alexandrian, President & CEO, Canopy Rivers
- Chris Driessen, President and Chief Executive Officer, SLANG Worldwide
- Keith Strachan, President & Co-Founder, MediPharm Labs
- Tim Conder, President and COO, Tilt holdings
- Colton Griffin, CEO, Flourish Software
- Natalie Papillion, Board Member & Policy Advisor, Last Prisoner Project
- Erich Mauff, Co-President, Board Member, and Co-Founder, Jushi
- Mark Passerini, EVP Operations, Mission Dispensaries, 4Front
- Nick Tennant, Founder, CTO (Chief Technical Officer), Precision Extraction Solutions
- Emily Paxhia, Co-founder and Managing Partner, Poseidon
- Peter Shippen, CEO, Britannia Bud Company
- Dr. Michael Silver, Co-Founder & CEO, Pinnacle Canna
- Howard Luckoff, CEO, New Standard
- Kim Sanchez Rael, President and CEO, Azuca
- Brian Calley, President, SBAM
- Trip Hoffman, COO, Body and Mind Inc.
- Adam Crabtree, CEO and Founder, NCS Analytics
- Tyler Beuerlein, Chief Revenue Officer, Hypur, Inc.
- Michael M. Aiello, Managing Partner, Centri
- Paul Brentlinger, CEO, CropKing Inc.
- Ryan Lafferty, Chief Operations Officer, Kush Development Group
- Chris Sing, Principal, Rehmann
- Douglas Hannah, Managing Director, Silver Leaf
- Chris Gross, Co-Founder and CEO, Happy Labs
- Joe Reynolds, Chief Happi Officer, Happi
- Matthew Nordgren, CEO and Founder, ARCADIAN Fund
- Roderick Stephan, Partner, Altitude Investment Management
- Rudy Patros, Founder and President, SECURATECH
- Patricia Herndon, Senior Vice President of Government Affairs, Michigan Bankers Association
- Judy Rinkus, Founder & Principal, Seed to Sale Funding
- Harry Barash, Cannabis Real Estate Specialist, EXP Commercial
- Tony Noto, Cannabis Editor, Benzinga
- Jason Raznick, CEO & Founder, Benzinga
- Patrick Lane, Vice President, Benzinga
- Javier Hasse, Managing Director, Benzinga Cannabis
- Anthony Sabatella, President, THC123
- Joseph DiMasi, CEO, SunPath
- Denise Pollicella, Founder & Managing Partner, Cannabis Attorneys of Michigan
- Barry Saik, Chief Executive Officer, Greenbits
- Jonathan Bachanov, CEO/Co-Founder, Appspensary
- Steve Schuman, Managing Director, Halley Venture Partners
- Edith Farrell, VP, BSA Officer and Cannabis Banking Manager, Union Bank
- Mike Aiello, Managing Partner, NCS Centri
About Benzinga
Benzinga is a fast-growing, dynamic and innovative financial media outlet that empowers investors with high-quality, unique content.
About Benzinga Events: The Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference series is held throughout the year in North American cities. Each event brings investors face-to-face with top cannabis companies to hear about advancements in the rapidly evolving sector.
SOURCE Benzinga