Isiah Thomas, Al Harrington, Marvin Washington, Darren McCarty To Talk Cannabis At Benzinga Event Tuesday 3:05 PM ET

DETROIT, Aug. 18, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Benzinga, a financial news and data company, announced the final line up for its panel on athletes and cannabis, in the context of its August 18th Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference.

Chatting with Benzinga CEO and founder Jason Raznick will be:

Basketball legend Isiah Thomas , CEO of One World Pharma.

Four-Time Stanley Cup Champion and former Detroit Red Wing Darren McCarty.

NBA veteran Al Harrington , founder of Viola.

founder of Viola. Super Bowl Champion Marvin Washington , VP of Business Development at Isodiol.

Click here to register for the full Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference experience, featuring networking, one-on-one meetings, access to investors, and more. Or click here to tune in via YouTube for free, without any of the interactive capabilities our platform offers.

"I'm really excited to hop into some of the key issues related to cannabis and sports, as well as legalization, with these top notch athletes," said Jason Raznick. "As it relates to sports, I often share the story about my uncle being able to golf again thanks to cannabis, and I know there are many other stories like his. I really look forward to hearing some of them from these A-list sportsmen."

"Having such an impressive lineup of athletes evidences the quality of Benzinga events," added Patrick Lane, Senior Vice President of Partnerships at Benzinga.

"Isiah Thomas, Darren McCarty, Al Harrington, Marvin Washington, Tommy Chong, CJ Wallace, Willie Mack… The list of speakers for our August 18 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference is clear testament of how far Benzinga's role in the cannabis industry has come. I am proud to be part of an organization that congregates so many great minds," said Benzinga Cannabis Managing Director and El Planteo CEO Javier Hasse.

About The Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference

The Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference, renowned for being the premier gathering of cannabis entrepreneurs and investors in North America, returns for its eight edition, recharged with an impressive list of speakers.

Among them are:

About Benzinga

Benzinga is a fast-growing, dynamic and innovative financial media outlet that empowers investors with high-quality, unique content.

About Benzinga Events : The Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference series is held throughout the year in North American cities. Each event brings investors face-to-face with top cannabis companies to hear about advancements in the rapidly evolving sector.

