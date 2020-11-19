Island Pacific launches IPTV & QR Code System this November in time for Holidays

Utilizing digital technology, customers can now find scannable QR codes all over the vicinity of the store to inform customers of weekly deals and classic Filipino recipes. "In being more responsible of the environment, the effort to focus on less printing and more digital infrastructure is the way to go!" says Island Pacific communications director, Giselle Tongi-Walters. "Keeping up with the times and producing digital content relevant to our market for Filipino Americans is a testament to the organizations culture of being committed to being socially responsible by creating a community online where they can see themselves represented."

IPTV, which stands for Island Pacific Television will feature short vignettes of recipes and interviews with leading Filipino Americans in the culinary field. Community businesses also have the opportunity to place media buys for the in store digital platform as a way to help spread the word on their services or products. With each Island Pacific location, you can expect to see original content produced specifically for the Filipino Americans, as a way to outreach to the fast growing demographic.

Island Pacific Founder Nino "Jeff" Lim shares why the push to provide digital platforms and technology to better serve customers is integral to their brand, "Innovation is crucial to the success of any organization and we are being conscious of how we can use digital technology to help service our community more effectively is top of mind for Island Pacific."

For requests of rates and media kits to outreach to the Filipino community and share your messaging, email [email protected] for inquiries.

[Island Pacific is supermarket chain dedicated to promoting Filipino Food and Seafood to the rest of the world. It is headquartered in Walnut, California and currently has 16 supermarket branches serving communities in California and Las Vegas.]

