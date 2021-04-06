Island Pacific Provides Extra Pay and Free Transportation to Employees Who Get COVID Vaccines

WALNUT, Calif., April 6, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Island Pacific, a Filipino-American Supermarket chain has provided additional pay and free ride to encourage all its employees to get vaccinated. The supermarket chain will offer up to four hours of paid-time-off to employees who gets COVID-19 Vaccination. In addition, through the assistance of the National Asian American Coalition (NAAC), Lyft will also give each Island Pacific employees a $25 free ride for their vaccination appointment. Island Pacific wants to incentivize all its employees to get vaccinated and help them overcome barriers such as transportation and the cost of time off from work.

According to the Founder & CEO of Island Pacific, Nino Jeff Lim, "The Filipino grocery store is the central hub of our community and in order for Filipinos to be on the road to immunity against COVID-19, we must make every effort to get our employees vaccinated, especially when it is our turn, for the sake of our family, friends and loved ones."

In a recent study, Filipino Americans make up 30% of COVID related deaths. With numbers so disproportionately affecting Filipino Americans, Island Pacific, through the support of NAAC and Lyft, is ensuring that there are no barriers to stand in the way of having community members being able to get vaccinated. "By helping Asian Grocery stores like Island Pacific get vaccinated we can slow the spread of the virus and protect our community who are disparagingly affected by COVID", says NAAC's Executive Director Faith Bautista.

This incentive program has been in effect since vaccination has been opened to Food & Agriculture workers and has encouraged majority of Island Pacific workers to get vaccinated. It is the goal of Island Pacific to make sure that all its employees willing to get vaccinated be able to do so without any difficulties.

[Island Pacific is supermarket chain dedicated to promoting Filipino Food and Seafood to the rest of the world. It is headquartered in Walnut, California and currently has 16 supermarket branches serving communities in California and Las Vegas.]

SOURCE Island Pacific Market

Related Links

http://www.islandpacificmarket.com

