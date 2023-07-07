Island Pacific Supermarket Announces Appointment of Christine Peebles as Chief Marketing Officer

CITY OF INDUSTRY, Calif. , July 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Island Pacific Supermarket, a leading Filipino-American grocery chain, is delighted to announce the appointment of Christine Peebles as the company's new Chief Marketing Officer (CMO). Christine brings an impressive background in strategic brand building, a track record of success in the Consumer Packaged Goods (CPG) industry, and a commitment to driving growth for iconic brands.

With her exceptional experience and expertise, Christine is poised to lead Island Pacific Supermarket's marketing efforts to new heights. She holds an MBA from the renowned Kellogg School of Management, known for its world-class Marketing Program. Christine's education has equipped her with a strategic mindset, analytical rigor, and leadership skills that have contributed to her remarkable career trajectory.

Throughout her professional journey, Christine has made significant contributions at esteemed CPG companies such as The Hershey Company, PepsiCo, Nestle, and Avery Products. Her accomplishments range from driving revenue and profit growth to developing and executing comprehensive brand strategies. Christine's ability to identify new opportunities, understand consumer targets, and employ analytical insights has consistently led to informed decision-making and market success.

As the former Chief Marketing Officer of Me & My Ideas, renowned for their Happy Planner brand, Christine demonstrated exceptional leadership skills in a trend-driven and highly seasonal business. She optimized brand positioning, developed innovation roadmaps, deepened consumer engagement, and successfully launched the company's Disney licensing partnership.

In addition to her strategic prowess, Christine is committed to operational efficiency, process improvement, and people development. She has implemented systems and processes to optimize operations and ensure the seamless execution of marketing initiatives. Christine is known for her collaborative mindset, ability to inspire and mentor her team, and drive operational excellence.

Born in the US, but lived in the Philippines as an infant till 4 years old, Christine has maintained a strong connection to her Filipino heritage and understands the importance of culturally relevant experiences in the grocery industry. Her appointment as Chief Marketing Officer at Island Pacific Supermarket further strengthens the company's commitment to serving its diverse customer base and celebrating Filipino food and culture.

"We are thrilled to welcome Christine Peebles to the Island Pacific Supermarket family as our Chief Marketing Officer," said Nino Jeff Lim, Founder of Island Pacific Supermarket. "Her exceptional background in strategic brand building, proven track record in the CPG industry, and passion for our mission make her the ideal leader to propel our marketing efforts forward. We are confident that under her leadership, we will achieve unparalleled growth and continue to be the preferred destination for Filipino-American grocery shopping."

Island Pacific Supermarket is a leading Filipino-American grocery chain, offering a wide selection of authentic Filipino food products and a diverse range of groceries to the Filipino-American community and beyond. With multiple locations across California and Nevada, Island Pacific Supermarket is committed to providing a one-of-a-kind shopping experience that celebrates Filipino culture, heritage, and cuisine.

