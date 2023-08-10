Island Pacific Supermarket opens its 19th location at Granada Hills

WALNUT, Calif., Aug. 10, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The highly anticipated opening of the 19th Island Pacific location has community members in the San Fernando Valley lining up with excitement for the new Island Pacific in Granada Hills recently for its soft launch last Friday, July 28th. The Grand Opening celebration is slated this Friday at 11am, August 11th, which will also be streamed LIVE on the Island Pacific Official Facebook Page.

Island Pacific Granada Hills offers a wide selection of fresh seafood, meat, produce, and specialty items from the Philippines and other Asian countries, as well as a range of non-food items like cookware, apparel, and beauty products. It is more than just a grocery store; it is a place where you can immerse yourself in the rich culture and flavors of the Philippines and experience the warmth and hospitality of its people.

One of the unique features of Island Pacific Granada Hills, similar to its Lake Forest location, is its commitment to promoting Filipino culture and language. The store features beautiful Baybayin translations of words for different food items all around the store, created by artist Krystian Kabuay, the leading expert on pre-Philippine script. Baybayin is an ancient script used in the Philippines before the arrival of the Spanish colonizers, and seeing it displayed on store shelves and signs is a powerful reminder of the country's rich history and heritage. This feature sets Island Pacific apart from other grocery stores, making it a must-visit destination for Filipinos and those who want to learn more about their culture. A mural created by local Filipino Long Beach artist Bodeck Luna is also a must see attraction.

The grand opening of Island Pacific Granada Hills promises to be a one-of-a-kind event, filled with exciting activities, performances, and special guests. The event will feature live music performances from Philippine Prince of Pop Jay R, Consul General of Los Angeles Edgar Badajos, and cultural performers from Kayamanan Folk Arts and Pagkaraguian Kulintang Ensemble. DJ Gingee will also be in attendance, spinning a mix of traditional and contemporary Filipino beats that will get everyone on their feet.

In addition to the grand opening festivities, Island Pacific Granada Hills will offer a range of ongoing events and promotions that will appeal to shoppers of all ages and interests particularly for Bonus Reward Members. From cooking demonstrations and food tastings to cultural workshops and art exhibits, there's always something exciting happening at Island Pacific.

The new location of Island Pacific in Granada Hills also feature several stores in the food court, such as Max Fried Chicken, Crab Mentality, San Honore Bakery, and PhilHouse. These stores offer a wide variety of Filipino food choices that shoppers can enjoy after their grocery shopping.

For those who want to learn more about Island Pacific Granada Hills and its events and products, please visit www.islandpacificmarket.com. Island Pacific is excited to welcome everyone in the San Fernando Valley community and to share the best of Filipino culture and cuisine with them.

