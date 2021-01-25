Island Pacific Supermarket Provided Food Catering to Medical Frontliners

A recent study from National Nurses United revealed the alarming disparity of COVID-19 deaths which showed that a third of nurses who have died from COVID are Filipino even though Filipino nurses make up just 4% of the nursing population nationwide. With so many Filipino nurses contracting COVID, Island Pacific showed its gratitude by catering Filipino food to our medical frontliners who risk their lives to save many others.

One of the biggest challenges frontliners have according to Filipino American ICU nurse, Bonifacio "Bones" Deoso Jr, is getting thrown into the role of being the only connection between families and their loved ones, when the only thing in their mind is the fear of dying and dying alone. "It's extremely emotionally draining doing your best to assure both parties (who can't be allowed to spend time together) that everything in your power is being done to try and achieve the best outcomes for your patients, whether it is surviving or, worse, dying in the most comfortable, pain-free way possible." Many frontliners have spent more time with their patients than their own families these nine months. "Not to minimize the severity of the situation, but we cope by watching out for each other by creating a home atmosphere at work whenever we can. Food is at the center of our limited get-togethers during breaks from patient care. Over food, we catch-up on regular stuff outside of work (which isn't a lot), air out each other's grievances, decompress from the overwhelming stress in this seemingly unwinnable fight against COVID."

Deoso also shared a message to the grocery workers at Island Pacific. "All of you are no less important than the rest of us in this fight. The fact that you're out there providing us with the staples of everyday life expose you to the same risks we, healthcare workers, are exposed to. Just remember to mask up, socially distance, and remind your clients to do the same—and THANK YOU for your service!"

Since the pandemic began in March last year, Island Pacific locations immediately gave shopping priorities to all medical frontliners and seniors during the first hour that the store opens. When the company pivoted to offering online shopping with same day delivery and curbside pickup, social media campaigns celebrating our heroes in the medical field were produced to highlight the great sacrifices our Filipino-American medical frontliners are making every day.

