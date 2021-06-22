Island Pacific Supermarket Ramps Up COVID-19 Vaccination Efforts in Filipino-American Community

To support vaccination effort in service to the FilAm community, Island Pacific has made its facilities available for free COVID-19 vaccines. According to Nino Lim, Founder & CEO of Island Pacific, "almost all our team members and customers know either a family or friend whose life was cut short by COVID, it's unimaginable how hard our community was hit by this pandemic." Island Pacific has pledged to do everything it can to make sure to not only promote the importance of vaccination through its weekly ads but to also make sure that COVID vaccine is conveniently accessible to the FilAm community by offering free COVID vaccine in Island Pacific locations.

Island Pacific underscored its ability to distribute large numbers of vaccinations to the underserved Filipino-American Community given the fact that its locations are conveniently located in most FilAm communities. Island Pacific's push to get as many Filipino-American vaccinated resulted in thousands of its customers getting vaccinated to date. In the first few days of its vaccination effort in Northern California, long lines went around the supermarket building as hundreds of customers were vaccinated in a single day.

With so many still needed to be vaccinated in the FilAm community, Island Pacific has added more dates and locations to push its COVID-19 vaccination effort. To avoid the long lines please download the prevaccination form at https://islandpacificmarket.com/free-covid-19-vaccinations/ and register on www.https://myturn.ca.gov .

[Island Pacific is supermarket chain dedicated to promoting Filipino Food and Seafood to the rest of the world. It is headquartered in Walnut, California and currently has 17 supermarket branches serving communities in California and Las Vegas.]

