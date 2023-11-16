Island Pacific Supermarket Recognized as One of Fortune Magazine's "Top 20 Best Large Workplaces in Retail"

News provided by

Island Pacific Market

16 Nov, 2023, 16:20 ET

LOS ANGELES, Nov. 16, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Island Pacific Supermarket, a leading promoter of Filipino food and culture in the United States, proudly announces its recognition by Fortune Magazine as one of the "Top 20 Best Large Workplaces in Retail." This prestigious accolade not only celebrates Island Pacific's unwavering commitment to creating a positive and inclusive work environment but also underscores its deep dedication to the Filipino community.

Continue Reading
Island Pacific Supermarket, a leading promoter of Filipino food and culture in the United States, proudly announces its recognition by Fortune Magazine as one of the “Top 20 Best Large Workplaces in Retail.” This prestigious accolade not only celebrates Island Pacific's unwavering commitment to creating a positive and inclusive work environment but also underscores its deep dedication to the Filipino community.
Island Pacific Supermarket, a leading promoter of Filipino food and culture in the United States, proudly announces its recognition by Fortune Magazine as one of the “Top 20 Best Large Workplaces in Retail.” This prestigious accolade not only celebrates Island Pacific's unwavering commitment to creating a positive and inclusive work environment but also underscores its deep dedication to the Filipino community.

Employees, through an anonymous survey, have shared glowing remarks about the company's culture. "There is a lot of communication between the C-Suite and the staff. Our CEO makes every effort to put the employees first, and fosters a family environment," one employee noted. Another stated, "The company resonates with the community; it promotes and gives back in many ways." These testimonials underscore the deep connection Island Pacific has fostered within its team and the broader community.

Javier Bravo, a long-term employee, echoes this sentiment, "Being part of Island Pacific is like being part of a big, supportive family. That is why I have been here since the supermarket started 20 years ago." Island Pacific's various community initiatives, such as local cultural events and charitable programs, exemplify its commitment to giving back and resonate deeply with both employees and customers.

Niño Lim, the Founder of Island Pacific, reflects on this honor: "Being recognized by Fortune Magazine is both an honor and a responsibility. It reinforces our dedication to our team and the communities we serve. We are proud of our efforts to maintain a workplace where everyone feels valued and empowered."

As Island Pacific continues to be a beacon of Filipino culture, it reinforces its mission to provide exceptional retail experiences while celebrating and giving back to the community. Looking ahead, the company is excited to uphold its values and further its role as an industry leader in employee satisfaction and community engagement.

Island Pacific invites everyone to experience the vibrant Filipino culture and exceptional service that earned this prestigious recognition. Visit our stores or our website to learn more about our story and initiatives.

About Island Pacific

Island Pacific is a Filipino supermarket chain in the United States that offers a wide range of Filipino goods, including groceries, baked goods, and ready-to-eat meals. The company prides itself on its dedication to serving the Filipino community and promoting Filipino culture through its products and services.

SOURCE Island Pacific Market

Also from this source

Island Pacific Supermarket opens its 19th location at Granada Hills

Island Pacific Supermarket opens its 19th location at Granada Hills

The highly anticipated opening of the 19th Island Pacific location has community members in the San Fernando Valley lining up with excitement for the ...
Island Pacific Supermarket Announces Appointment of Christine Peebles as Chief Marketing Officer

Island Pacific Supermarket Announces Appointment of Christine Peebles as Chief Marketing Officer

Island Pacific Supermarket, a leading Filipino-American grocery chain, is delighted to announce the appointment of Christine Peebles as the company's ...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Retail

Image1

Supermarkets

Image1

Awards

News Releases in Similar Topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.