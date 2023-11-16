Island Pacific Supermarket Recognized as One of Fortune Magazine's "Top 20 Best Large Workplaces in Retail"

LOS ANGELES, Nov. 16, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Island Pacific Supermarket, a leading promoter of Filipino food and culture in the United States, proudly announces its recognition by Fortune Magazine as one of the "Top 20 Best Large Workplaces in Retail." This prestigious accolade not only celebrates Island Pacific's unwavering commitment to creating a positive and inclusive work environment but also underscores its deep dedication to the Filipino community.

Employees, through an anonymous survey, have shared glowing remarks about the company's culture. "There is a lot of communication between the C-Suite and the staff. Our CEO makes every effort to put the employees first, and fosters a family environment," one employee noted. Another stated, "The company resonates with the community; it promotes and gives back in many ways." These testimonials underscore the deep connection Island Pacific has fostered within its team and the broader community.

Javier Bravo, a long-term employee, echoes this sentiment, "Being part of Island Pacific is like being part of a big, supportive family. That is why I have been here since the supermarket started 20 years ago." Island Pacific's various community initiatives, such as local cultural events and charitable programs, exemplify its commitment to giving back and resonate deeply with both employees and customers.

Niño Lim, the Founder of Island Pacific, reflects on this honor: "Being recognized by Fortune Magazine is both an honor and a responsibility. It reinforces our dedication to our team and the communities we serve. We are proud of our efforts to maintain a workplace where everyone feels valued and empowered."

As Island Pacific continues to be a beacon of Filipino culture, it reinforces its mission to provide exceptional retail experiences while celebrating and giving back to the community. Looking ahead, the company is excited to uphold its values and further its role as an industry leader in employee satisfaction and community engagement.

