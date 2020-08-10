Isleworth Golf and Country Club Uses Andor Health's ThinkAndor™ Employer Toolkit to Manage Post-COVID-19 Reopening

ORLANDO, Fla., Aug. 10, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Andor Health, the company known for harnessing machine learning and human intelligence to change the way organizations connect and collaborate, announces that Isleworth Golf and Country Club in Windermere, Florida has implemented the ThinkAndor™ Employer Toolkit to power its employer back to work initiative— going beyond federal guidelines like temperature screenings for a more complete return-to-work program and to help prevent new outbreaks of COVID-19, including asymptomatic spread.

The COVID-19 pandemic has resulted in the temporary closure of millions of businesses, but as these companies begin the transition to reopening, they need tools to minimize the risk of outbreaks. This is why Isleworth, one of the most prestigious private golf club communities in the world, turned to Andor Health to help them manage a safe and successful return to normal operations.

Powered by artificial intelligence and voice technology, Andor Health's ThinkAndor Employer Toolkit provides Isleworth with:

Pre-arrival COVID-19 screening and education, and ongoing screening and monitoring of employees for continual safety

Education on safe return-to-work protocols

Virtual health enablement for contactless health assessments and treatment

AndorBot virtual assistant to push critical communications for decision-making, and suggesting tasks and information to be saved back to the electronic medical records (EMR) system

COVID-19 antibody test results tracking and monitoring

Regular, automated contract tracing and exposure reporting

Integration with HR and workforce management systems

"As employers begin preparing for the 'new normal' in this pandemic era, it is vital that organizations are taking decisive action to protect patrons, employees and vendor partners. Our ThinkAndor Employer Toolkit helps them re-open quickly and safely," said David Adelson, President, Hospitality at Andor Health. "ThinkAndor helps hospitality companies re-open responsibly with automation, communications and reporting; it's allowing Isleworth to focus on employee and Member well-being first and foremost, by taking the worry and time from implementing a successful back-to-work program."

"In order to more fully reopen safely, we have an obligation to our employees and Members alike to ensure they remain healthy as they resume activities," said Wayne Sheffield, President and General Manager, Isleworth Golf and Country Club. "We cannot even think about approaching this 'new normal' without a way to handle the constant testing, self-assessments, vital communications, and reporting needed to support everyone through this process. ThinkAndor was easy to implement and helps us run all aspects of this re-opening smoothly."

For more information on Andor Health's ThinkAndor Employer Toolkit for the hospitality industry, please go to https://www.andorhealth.com/hospitality.html.

About Andor Health

At Andor Health, our mission is to change the way care teams connect and collaborate. By harnessing machine and human intelligence, our cloud-based platform unlocks data stored in electronic medical records to deliver real-time actionable intelligence to care teams – both inside and outside of their enterprise. By optimizing communication workflows, our solutions accelerate time to treatment, decrease clinician burnout, and drive better patient outcomes. For more information, visit Andor Health or follow us on LinkedIn and Twitter.



