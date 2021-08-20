ISlide Named Official Slide Footwear of Perfect Game and Offer Custom Options to Benefit Perfect Game Cares Foundation Tweet this

ISlide products will make their Perfect Game debut this weekend, when 60 of the best high school aged baseball players gather at Petco Park in San Diego on Sunday, August 22, for the 19th annual Perfect Game All-American Classic presented by TOP Chops. Each member of Team East and Team West will receive a complimentary pair of ISlide slides as part of their exclusive players-only swag bag.

ISlide is a global leader in slide footwear innovation and its products have been seen on the feet of countless athletes and celebrities including Lebron James, Rob Gronkowski, Sidney Crosby, Ice Cube, Steph Curry, Justin Bieber, and others. ISlide holds licenses with Warner Brother, NBA, Overwatch League, MLB, Nickelodeon, NFLPA, NHL, WNBA, Death Row Records, among others.

"We're excited to welcome ISlide to the Perfect Game family of corporate partners," stated Sr. Director of Partnerships and marketing. "ISlide joins a growing list of Perfect Game youth baseball and softball supporters that produce best-in-class products and services. We're confident ISlide products will be well received by the athletes, as we do our best to seek out products and partners that help enhance the on-field and off-field Perfect Game experience."

"ISlide is thrilled to partner with and be the official slide of Perfect Game," said Justin Kittredge, founder of ISlide. "When it comes to amateur youth baseball and softball, there is no organization more influential to today's players than Perfect Game. We cannot wait to see the best amateur baseball players in the country wearing ISlide starting at the Perfect Game All-American Classic this weekend at Petco Park."

"We can't thank ISlide enough for standing by its motto, Stand in What You Stand For, by carving out a program through this partnership that will help the Perfect Game Cares Foundation enhance its efforts to make sure there are no financial barriers standing between kids everywhere and their chance to fall in love with baseball and softball," stated Perfect Game Cares Foundation Executive Director, Jennifer Ford.

ISlide joins Perfect Game's growing list of corporate partners, including TOP Chops Beef Jerky, Rawlings, Oakley, Yeti, New Balance, Diamond Kinetics, Augusta Sportswear, Dick's Sporting Goods, Marc Pro, Next College Student Athlete, G-Form and Texas Baseball Ranch.

About Perfect Game

Perfect Game is the world's largest elite youth baseball and softball platform and scouting service, producing over 8,600+ events, 300,000+ games and showcases each year across the country. Perfect Game is dedicated to giving amateur players exposure to take their game to the next level, whether that be in college or in the professional ranks. At Perfect Game events, players are performing with top-level competition in front of college recruiters and professional scouts from all over the country. Because of this, these events prove to be invaluable to the college coaches as well as Major League Baseball, as they can scout a large population of talented ballplayers in one location. To date, more than 1,500 players that have played in a Perfect Game event have also played in Major League Baseball. Since 2003, 12,776 Perfect Game alumni have been selected in the MLB First-Year Amateur Player Draft. In the 2020 Draft, for example, 93 percent of all players selected had played in Perfect Game events, and all but one player selected on the Draft's first day had previously attended Perfect Game events. And in the 2019 College World Series, every player on the roster of national champion Vanderbilt and all but one on the runner-up Michigan roster had played in a Perfect Game event.

About ISlide

Stand In What You Stand For

Founded in 2013 by footwear industry veteran Justin Kittredge and boasting a diverse group of experienced and celebrity investors, ISlide has quickly become the global leader in slide footwear innovation with growth in the market year over year. While offering a range of custom designs through collaborations, partnerships, and licensing deals, ISlide also allows the individual customer to uniquely customize their own pair with any passion in mind. ISlide appeared on ABC's Shark Tank Season 8 premiere with Antonio Brown alongside and has since been seen on the feet of countless athletes and celebrities including Lebron James, Rob Gronkowski, Sidney Crosby, Ice Cube, Steph Curry, Justin Bieber, and more. ISlide, who created DJ Khaled's famous "Another One" and "Bless Up" sandals, fuses fashion with athletics by leveraging the branding of well-known licenses such as Warner Brother, NBA, Overwatch League, MLB, Nickelodeon, NFLPA, NHL, WNBA, Death Row Records, and others to create officially licensed custom designs.

