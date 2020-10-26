isolved Names Kelee L. Delaney as General Counsel, Chief Compliance and Risk Officer

CHARLOTTE, N.C., Oct. 26, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- isolved®, a leader in employee experience, today announced the appointment of Kelee L. Delaney to the position of General Counsel, Chief Compliance and Risk Officer as the Company continues its momentum supporting both SMB and mid-market to enterprise organizations with their human capital management (HCM) technology needs.

Delaney joins isolved in a period of strategic growth, following the launch of isolved People Cloud™ – an intelligently connected solution for human resource professionals and employees. Joining the isolved executive leadership, Delaney brings 20 years of legal and compliance experience supporting financial services companies, payroll and human resource (HR) providers and FinTech organizations.

"Kelee Delaney's background ideally positions her to help advance isolved's people-centric vision for its customers and partners as well as meet the demands of ever-changing HR regulations and legal requirements," said Mark Duffell, Chief Executive Officer at isolved.

"Over the course of her career, Delaney has proven especially adept at disciplines such as building and maintaining corporate departments, implementing and executing best-in-class compliance and risk management practices; ethics and corporate integrity oversight; and strategic planning and execution to achieve scale and revenue goals," said Shane Whittington, Chief Financial Officer at isolved.

"I'm delighted to be joining isolved at this time," said Delaney. "The culture, vision and mission are truly inspiring, and I feel fortunate to contribute to the continued growth of this business as we work together to transform the employee experience."

Prior to joining isolved, Delaney served in top executive positions with Benefit Resource Inc., MVB Financial's FinTech Division and Progressive Leasing. She also served as Insurance Compliance Manager for Paychex Inc.

Delaney holds a bachelor's degree in political science from Fordham University, along with a Juris Doctor from St. John's University School of Law. She lives in Utah with her husband (a retired firefighter) and their daughter.

isolved is an employee experience leader, providing intuitive, people-first HCM technology. Our solutions are delivered directly or through our partner network to more than five million employees and 145,000 employers — who use them every day to boost performance, increase productivity, and accelerate results while reducing risk. Our HCM platform, isolved People Cloud, seamlessly connects and manages the employee journey across talent management, HR & payroll, workforce management and engagement management functions.

