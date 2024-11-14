ISOPURE® Teams Up with Tiffani Thiessen for 5-Ingredient Holiday Recipes

Actress and author Tiffani Thiessen partners with ISOPURE to show simple ways to incorporate protein powders into festive favorites this holiday season

DOWNERS GROVE, Ill., Nov. 14, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- It's no surprise that more than half1 of Americans expressed their favorite seasonal indulgence is cookies, followed by pie and cake. After all, the holidays and sweet treats are intrinsically linked. But this holiday season, ISOPURE®—a leader in high-quality protein drinks and powders from Glanbia Performance Nutrition—is teaming up with actress and author Tiffani Thiessen, so people won't have to pick between delicious and nutritious. Together with other culinary experts, Thiessen and ISOPURE are bringing consumers holiday recipes that deliver all the flavor with an added nutritional boost.

ISOPURE partner Tiffani Thiessen boosts her favorite entertaining dish, Savory Holiday Tarts, with 25 grams of protein using ISOPURE Zero Carb Unflavored Protein Powder. Get inspiration from ISOPURE’s digital recipe book with new seasonal creations and tasty twists to holiday classics like Chef Kelly Scott’s Pumpkin Pie recipe featuring ISOPURE’s Zero Carb Unflavored Protein Powder.

"The holidays are my favorite time of year to be in the kitchen," said Thiessen. "I love to get creative with recipes and this year, I'm sneaking protein into all my favorite dishes! I can easily blend in one scoop of ISOPURE Zero Carb Unflavored Protein Powder to add 25 grams of protein to any recipe. And the best part is, you can't taste it!"

'Five Ingredients or Less' Protein Boosted Recipe Inspiration this Holiday Season

Thiessen announced today ISOPURE's "Holiday Eats" Recipe Book, complete with her favorite entertaining dish, Savory Holiday Tarts. The featured recipes are quick, flavorful, boosted with protein and only require five ingredients or less. Consumers can get inspiration for their holiday culinary creations on Instagram @IsopureCompany, with recipes from ISOPURE's kitchen and culinary partners, Chef Kelly Scott (@kellyscleankitchen) and Chef Bayan (@bayanskitchen). Consumers are encouraged to recreate these recipes and share their results on social media using the hashtag #ISOPUREProteinHacks.

Featured recipes include:

Savory Holiday Tarts – Filled with tangy goat cheese and topped with pomegranate seeds for a hint of sweetness, family and friends will be going back for seconds of Thiessen's signature dish.

– Filled with tangy goat cheese and topped with pomegranate seeds for a hint of sweetness, family and friends will be going back for seconds of Thiessen's signature dish. Creamy Mashed Potatoes – Add a boost of protein to everyone's favorite side dish.

– Add a boost of protein to everyone's favorite side dish. Protein Pumpkin Pie – Treat loved ones with a tasty twist to a traditional holiday dessert.

– Treat loved ones with a tasty twist to a traditional holiday dessert. Peppermint Hot Chocolate – Elevate your wintertime essential beverage with seasonal flavors in every sip.

– Elevate your wintertime essential beverage with seasonal flavors in every sip. Garlic Rosemary Buns – Sprinkle in protein to a guaranteed crowd-pleaser to snack on when mingling with family and friends.

Made with two ingredients, ISOPURE Zero Carb Unflavored Protein Powder is an easy way to boost any sweet or savory recipe with protein. It blends effortlessly into holiday classics, helping meet protein needs without compromising the flavor or texture of the dish.

"Our consumers are committed to their health and wellness goals, but still want to enjoy the holiday season when the desserts and dishes are rich and celebrations are plenty," said Glanbia Performance Nutrition Brand Building Director, Healthy Lifestyle Brands, Jeremy Hrynewycz. "ISOPURE Zero Carb Protein Powder is the sneaky ingredient of the season that you can add to any of your cooking or baking, all while keeping the authentic flavors of your creations!"

1 Omnibus survey conducted by Burson on behalf of ISOPURE®, available upon request. Total sample size was 1,000 adults. Fieldwork was conducted online between Oct. 24-25, 2024.

