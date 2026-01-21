Isotec Partners with City of Flagstaff to Strengthen Public Trust Through Proactive Security at City Council Meetings

FLAGSTAFF, Ariz., Jan. 21, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Isotec Security is proud to announce its partnership with the City of Flagstaff to enhance safety and public confidence at City Council meetings through the deployment of the OPENGATE weapons detection system. This initiative reflects Flagstaff's proactive commitment to protecting civic spaces while preserving open, accessible participation in local government.

Beginning in January, the City of Flagstaff introduced OPENGATE screening at City Council chambers to provide consistent, visible security for elected officials, city staff, and community members attending meetings. The system allows attendees to move through screening efficiently, reinforcing a sense of safety without creating barriers or intimidation.

"For cities today, safety and trust are inseparable," said David Barnes, CEO of Isotec Security. "Flagstaff is showing that communities do not have to wait for an incident to act. By investing in proactive security, they are reinforcing citizens' trust, protecting civic engagement, and setting a responsible example for municipalities across the country."

The decision aligns with a growing shift among municipal leaders toward outcome-based security strategies that focus on prevention, transparency, and continuity of government operations. Rather than reacting to threats after they emerge, Flagstaff's approach prioritizes early risk reduction and visible reassurance for all participants in the democratic process.

"From a facilities and operations standpoint, our responsibility is to create environments where people can focus on their purpose without concern," said Jennifer Brown, Facilities and Fleet Section Director for the City of Flagstaff. "Working with Isotec supports that by providing a consistent, professional approach to safety that is visible but welcoming."

OPENGATE is designed specifically for public-facing environments such as city halls, courthouses, and municipal buildings. The system supports:

Proactive threat prevention without disrupting community access

Faster entry and reduced congestion during meetings

Clear and consistent security practices that build confidence

Inclusive screening options that accommodate accessibility needs

Isotec worked closely with city leadership to ensure the solution aligned with Flagstaff's operational goals, community expectations, and commitment to open governance. The result is a security approach that enhances safety while reinforcing the city's responsibility to serve its residents transparently and respectfully.

"As municipalities across the country evaluate how to protect open meetings and staff, Flagstaff demonstrates that proactive security can strengthen trust rather than erode it," Barnes added. "This is about protecting people, preserving participation, and supporting the continuity of civic life."

The Flagstaff deployment serves as a real-world model for other city councils and municipal leaders seeking to modernize security practices while maintaining inviting public spaces.

About Isotec Security

Founded in 1998, Isotec Security pioneered the development of Safety Entrances and has become a trusted leader in layered access control. Its technologies protect some of the most secure facilities on the planet, including government agencies, critical infrastructure, and commercial institutions. With a focus on seamless integration, reliability, and user-friendly operation, Isotec helps organizations prevent threats, protect people and assets, and provide peace of mind in an unpredictable world.

