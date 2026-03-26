Isotec Security Offers Next-Level Performance with OPENGATE 2.0 and New Retrofit Solution

Improved stability, fewer nuisance alarms, and faster screening drive a more efficient and user-friendly security experience with OPENGATE 2.0.

WESTMINSTER, Colo., March 26, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Isotec Security announces the availability of the OPENGATE 2.0 walk-through weapons detection system, delivering meaningful performance improvements that make high-traffic security screening faster.

Organizations currently using previous OPENGATE models can retrofit their existing systems to take advantage of modernizations that enhance both detection accuracy and throughput. Isotec Security is able to support these upgrades and help clients transition their systems to the latest version nationwide.

This video showcases two Isotec Security products, the IDEAL OG, which adds access control to OPENGATE, and the Mobility Kit, which allows for even greater freedom of movement. Speed Speed

This new evolution of OPENGATE focuses on improving real-world performance where it matters most. Enhanced detection discrimination reduces nuisance alarms, allowing individuals to move through screening with fewer interruptions. The result is a smoother flow, reduced need for secondary screening, and a more consistent experience for both operators and visitors.

System operational stability has also been significantly advanced. Increased resistance to wind and incidental contact helps prevent unnecessary alerts caused by movement or environmental conditions. Units require less reset time and maintain performance even in busy or unpredictable environments, supporting reliable operation throughout the day.

Expanded detection capabilities now include enhanced shoe screening with SAMD (Shoe Analyzer Metal Detector), strengthening OPENGATE's ability to identify potential threats carried at lower levels without introducing additional steps for those passing through. By better distinguishing between everyday items such as footwear components and actual threats, SAMD supports a more complete screening process while preserving the natural pace of entry, helping organizations maintain both security and throughput without asking individuals to remove personal items.

These updates work together to create a low-friction screening experience that is faster, more approachable, and easier for staff to manage, all while maintaining the high level of detection expected in modern security environments.

Connectivity and visibility, with the addition of LTE and Wi-Fi capabilities, are also vastly progressed features, supporting remote monitoring, asset tracking, and more efficient management of deployed units. These enhancements provide greater flexibility for organizations operating across multiple locations or dynamic environments.

Isotec Security's solutions are fully compatible with OPENGATE 2.0 and continue to extend its capabilities without impacting performance:

IDEAL OG connects OPENGATE screening outcomes directly to access control, enabling automated decisions at the door based on real-time screening results and security protocols

connects OPENGATE screening outcomes directly to access control, enabling automated decisions at the door based on real-time screening results and security protocols OPENGATE Mobility Kits improve portability and deployment speed, allowing teams to reposition units quickly while maintaining stability in active environments

improve portability and deployment speed, allowing teams to reposition units quickly while maintaining stability in active environments OPENGATE Sleeves provide inviting designs and flexibility, helping units blend into their surroundings while supporting a more welcoming environment

Together, these solutions support a more controlled and adaptable screening process while preserving the speed and efficiency OPENGATE is known for. These units continue to evolve as practical, scalable solutions for organizations looking to strengthen security without slowing operations.

For more information about upgrading existing OPENGATE systems or deploying the latest version, contact Isotec Security.

About Isotec Security

Founded in 1998, Isotec Security pioneered the development of Safety Entrances and has become a trusted leader in layered access control. Its technologies protect some of the most secure facilities on the planet, including government agencies, critical infrastructure, and commercial institutions. With a focus on seamless integration, reliability, and user-friendly operation, Isotec helps organizations prevent threats, protect people and assets, and provide peace of mind in an unpredictable world.

SOURCE Isotec Security, Inc