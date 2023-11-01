Isovera Acquires The Boston Group in a Strategic Move to Enhance Capabilities for Clients

News provided by

Isovera

01 Nov, 2023, 09:05 ET

BOSTON, Nov. 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Isovera, a leading digital creative agency, is excited to announce its acquisition of The Boston Group (TBG), a distinguished global marketing communications firm. This strategic partnership enables organizations to seamlessly go to market with competitively differentiated brand platforms across all audience channels. The collaboration merges both organizations' talents and deep expertise across diverse B2B categories, delivering even greater capabilities and efficiency to a robust roster of leading clients.

"We are thrilled to welcome The Boston Group into the Isovera family. Merging our capabilities reflects our commitment to delivering unmatched value to our clients, and brings true experts together in a collaborative environment," said Matt Naffah, Partner at Isovera. "We will continue to push the boundaries of creativity and technology to elevate brand presence and create masterful stories for our clients to achieve exceptional results."

With this transformative move, Isovera will double in size, strengthening its position as a formidable player in the digital marketing and branding landscape for the aerospace and defense, construction, financial services, government, health/wellness, and utilities sectors.

Isovera and TBG share a common commitment to authenticity, creativity, innovation, and client-focused solutions. This shared culture will remain at the heart of their collaboration, ensuring clients continue to receive exceptional service and proactive ideation – now with an expanded suite of services and solutions, from online experiences to trade shows, video to environmental branding, social to internal comms.

Leslie Kaplan said, "We are excited to join forces with Isovera. This partnership enables us to leverage our strengths and increase our expertise to enhance digital experiences for our clients' audiences. Together, we are equipped to tackle complex marketing challenges and drive success in an ever-evolving digital landscape."

About Isovera
Isovera, a full-service digital marketing agency, stands out with its unique blend of authenticity and ingenuity. Believing in moving the needle for its clients, Isovera combines big agency thinking with small agency benefits, seamlessly uniting marketing and technology to deliver solutions that leave a measurable impact on your brand. With over 24 years of experience, Isovera offers a range of services, including agency of records, project-based engagements, and monthly success plans. Inc. Magazine also named Isovera on its iconic Inc 5000 ranking. For more information, please visit https://isovera.com/.

About The Boston Group
TBG is a B2B and B2G marketing communications firm with a roster of global clients in aerospace and defense, technology, healthcare, higher-ed, information security, and related industries. Clients work with TBG to build programs that simplify and strategize their core offerings; drive market response through compelling creative; and communicate with their audiences both internally and externally in the most effective way. For more information please visit https://bostongroup.com/.

SOURCE Isovera

Also from this source

Champion Specialty Services and Digital Marketing Innovator Isovera Forge Strategic Partnership

Champion Specialty Services, an industry leader offering specialty services for the infrastructure, industrial, commercial, nuclear, and...
North Andover based Isovera Named to Inc. 5000 List of the Fastest-Growing Private Companies For the First Time

North Andover based Isovera Named to Inc. 5000 List of the Fastest-Growing Private Companies For the First Time

Through continuous growth year over year, digital marketing agency Isovera has ranked in the prestigious Inc. 5000 list for the first time, as one of ...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Advertising

Image1

Alternative Energies

Image1

Utilities

Image1

Oil & Energy

News Releases in Similar Topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.