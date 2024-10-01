Ispire Technology Announces Participation in Upcoming October Conferences

LOS ANGELES, Oct. 1, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Ispire Technology Inc. ("Ispire" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: ISPR), an innovator in vaping technology and precision dosing, announced that its management will participate in the following upcoming conferences in October:

Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference

Ispire will attend the Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference, the leading cannabis investment and branding conference in North America. The event will take place at the Marriott Magnificent Mile in Chicago, IL from October 8 - 9. Steve Przybyla, Ispire's Chief Legal Officer, will participate in a panel titled "Vape Innovation Masterclass: Cost-Effective, Quality Tech for a Global Market," and Luna Stower, the Company's Head of Impact, will participate in a VIP Roundtable titled "Growing Your Socials/Personal Brand."

THC Expo

Ispire will attend the THC Expo, a cannabis industry professional fair, in Santiago, Chile. The event will take place at Mapocho Station Cultural Center in Santiago, Chile from October 18 – 20. Luna Stower, the Company's Head of Impact will speak on two panels regarding the state of the cannabis industry globally.

The Vaper Expo UK

Ispire will also attend The Vapor Expo UK, the largest and most important vaping event in Europe. This expo unites leading key players from within the industry, acting as the premier platform for launching new products and services and serving as the central European hub for the vaping industry. The event will take place from October 25 - 27 in Birmingham, UK.

Earthstar Festival

Ispire will also attend the Earthstar Festival, a festival in the desert and a journey for the mind, body, and soul. The event will take place from October 25 – 27 in Joshua Tree, California. Luna Stower, the Company's Head of Impact, will attend the festival and speak on the cannabis stage about cannabis as medicine.

About Ispire Technology Inc.

Ispire is engaged in the research and development, design, commercialization, sales, marketing, and distribution of branded e-cigarettes and cannabis vaping products. The Company's operating subsidiaries own or license more than 200 patents received or filed globally. Ispire's tobacco products are marketed under the Aspire brand name and are sold worldwide (except in the U.S., People's Republic of China and Russia) primarily through its global distribution network. The Company's cannabis products are marketed under the Ispire brand name primarily on an original design manufacturer (ODM) basis to other cannabis vapor companies. Ispire sells its cannabis vaping hardware only in the U.S., and it recently commenced its marketing activities in Canada and Europe. For more information, visit www.ispiretechnology.com or follow Ispire on Instagram , LinkedIn , Facebook , Twitter and YouTube .

