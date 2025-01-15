Ispire Technology Inc. Announces License Arrangement and Successful Launch of Burna Boy's BrkFst Nicotine Products Into African Markets

Expansion into South Africa & Nigeria Marks Ispire's First International Nicotine License Arrangement & Product Launch

LOS ANGELES, Jan. 15, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Ispire Technology Inc. ("Ispire" or the "Company") ( NASDAQ: ISPR ), an innovator in vaping technology and precision dosing, announced the successful launch of its BrkFst nicotine products across South Africa and Nigeria, marking the Company's first international nicotine license arrangement and product launch. BrkFst, the brand co-created by GRAMMY-Award winner Burna Boy, is set to redefine the nicotine product market in these regions.

BrkFst products are now available in more than 500 retail locations across both countries, including major chains such as Pick n Pay, Forecourts, Spaza shops, and HORECA (Hotel/Restaurant/Cafe) outlets. The initial market response has exceeded expectations, with strong retailer adoption and positive consumer reception.

Building on this momentum, Ispire plans to grow its retail presence in Africa to more than 2,000 stores over the next six months. This expansion will include partnerships with additional major retailers such as Checkers, Spar, and Family Stores, while also strengthening its presence across existing retail channels. To support the launch, Ispire's local brand partners are conducting daily activation events with brand ambassadors across major metropolitan areas, including Cape Town and Johannesburg, engaging directly with consumers and retailers.

"The successful launch of BrkFst in Africa represents a significant milestone for Ispire, marking our first overseas nicotine license arrangement and product launch, and showcasing our ability to execute on our international expansion strategy," said Michael Wang, Co-CEO of Ispire. "The strong reception from both retailers and consumers validates our strategy of entering new markets through partnerships with valued local brands. BrkFst in Africa will be the first of many such rollouts, and we're excited to replicate this success in other markets. This launch aligns with Ispire's strategic goal of expanding our presence in the global nicotine product market through carefully selected brand partnerships and comprehensive market rollouts."

Ispire is engaged in the research and development, design, commercialization, sales, marketing and distribution of branded e-cigarettes and cannabis vaping products. The Company's operating subsidiaries own or license more than 400 patents worldwide. Ispire's branded e-cigarette products are marketed under the Aspire name and are sold worldwide (except in the U.S., People's Republic of China and Russia) primarily through its global distribution network. The Company also engages in original design manufacture (ODM) relationships with e-cigarette brands and retailers worldwide. The Company's cannabis products are marketed under the Ispire brand name primarily on an ODM basis to other cannabis vapor companies. Ispire sells its cannabis vaping hardware in the US, Europe and South Africa and it recently commenced marketing activities and customer engagement in Canada and Latin America. For more information, visit www.ispiretechnology.com or follow Ispire on Instagram, LinkedIn, Twitter and YouTube.

