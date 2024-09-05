Ispire Technology Inc. Announces Participation in Upcoming Conferences in September

LOS ANGELES, Sept. 5, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Ispire Technology Inc. ("Ispire" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: ISPR), an innovator in vaping technology and precision dosing, announced that its management will participate in the following upcoming conferences in September:

NECANN New Jersey Cannabis Convention

Ispire will attend NECANN'S New Jersey Cannabis Convention, which is the largest B2B cannabis industry event in NJ that partners with 420NJevents creating new opportunities for license holders, medical dispensaries, suppliers, cultivators, investors, entrepreneurs, and ancillary businesses. The event will take place at Atlantic City Convention Center in Atlantic City, NJ on September 6th and 7th. Adam Rothstein, Vice President of Revenue at Ispire, will be attending the convention.

CanniFest 2024

Ispire will attend CanniFest 2024, which brings together a community of cannabis enthusiasts, industry professionals, and advocates to celebrate and explore the culture, business, and science of cannabis. The event will take place at Halverson Waterfront Park in Eureka, California on September 7th and 8th. Luna Stower, the Company's Head of Impact, will help run the Ganja Games alongside the Buddhist Team, where participants will be able to smell and see the differences between the finest cannabis around. She will also be moderating a panel on plant-based medicine.

InterTabac

Ispire and its global nicotine team will also attend InterTabac, the world's largest trade fair for tobacco products and smoking accessories. The event will take place from September 19th – 21st in Messe Dortmund, Germany. Luis Ortiz, James Kennaugh and Karen Luo, members of Ispire's global nicotine team, will be attending and participating in meetings.

NECANN Michigan Cannabis Convention

Ispire will also attend NECANN'S Michigan Cannabis Convention, a unique mix of the local industry, advocates, and community, combined with leading national companies sharing knowledge relevant to the host market. Their locally focused conventions have helped local businesses, entrepreneurs, investors, educators, patients, advocates, and consumers since 2014. The event will take place at Devos Place in Grand Rapids, MI on September 20th and 21st. Adam Rothstein, Vice President of Revenue at Ispire will be attending the convention.

Hall of Flowers

Ispire will also attend the Hall of Flowers trade show, the world's premier Cannabis trade show and expo. Since 2018, they've hosted 12 events in California and Canada that have collectively elevated the Cannabis industry. The event will take place on September 20th and 21st in Santa Rosa, California. John Monds, Head of Sales at Ispire, will be attending the trade show.

Meadowlands 2024

Ispire will also attend Meadowlands 2024, an annual cannabis industry retreat designed to build a more united, collaborative, and equitable community in California and beyond. The event will take place from September 30th – October 3rd in Camp Navarro, Mendocino CA. Luna Stower, the Company's Head of Impact, will attend the retreat and speak on technology in the cannabis space with key cannabis business leaders, stakeholders, and regulators in the industry.

About Ispire Technology Inc.

Ispire is engaged in the research and development, design, commercialization, sales, marketing, and distribution of branded e-cigarettes and cannabis vaping products. The Company's operating subsidiaries own or license more than 200 patents received or filed globally. Ispire's tobacco products are marketed under the Aspire brand name and are sold worldwide (except in the U.S., People's Republic of China and Russia) primarily through its global distribution network. The Company's cannabis products are marketed under the Ispire brand name primarily on an original design manufacturer (ODM) basis to other cannabis vapor companies. Ispire sells its cannabis vaping hardware only in the U.S., and it recently commenced its marketing activities in Canada and Europe. For more information, visit www.ispiretechnology.com or follow Ispire on Instagram , LinkedIn , Facebook , Twitter and YouTube .

