Ispire Technology Inc. Reports Financial Results for the Fiscal Year 2024

Record Revenue Year with Revenue Increasing 31.4% Year-Over-Year to $151.9 Million

Gross Profit Increased 43.3% Year-Over-Year to $29.8 Million

Submitted PMTA Application in September 2024 Planning to Re-enter US ENDS Market

LOS ANGELES, Sept. 26, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Ispire Technology Inc. ( NASDAQ: ISPR ) ("Ispire," the "Company," "we," "us," or "our"), an innovator in vaping technology and precision dosing, today reported results for the fiscal year 2024, which ended on June 30, 2024, and will file its annual report on Form 10-K with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC") on September 26, 2024.

Fiscal Year 2024 Financial Results

Revenue increased 31.4% to $151.9 million as compared to $115.6 million in the 2023 fiscal year.

Michael Wang, Co-Chief Executive Officer of Ispire, commented,

"Fiscal year 2024 was a foundational year for Ispire, marked by record revenue and substantial margin expansion while strategically positioning us for faster growth in our global nicotine business and intentionally focusing our cannabis vaping hardware on high quality multi-state operator (MSO) customers.





We continued to increase our revenue as we forged strategic long term partnerships with industry leaders such as Acreage Holdings, Hidden Hills Club, Dank Pack, and BRKFST, a brand produced and sold under a license arrangement with international singer and songwriter Burna Boy. These collaborations helped to expand our market presence, increase distribution channels, and solidify our global operating infrastructure.





We enhanced our manufacturing capabilities with the opening of a state-of-the-art 31,000 sq. ft. facility in Malaysia earlier this year as we aim to capitalize on the international nicotine market while driving our costs down and increasing profitability. We expect to continue to realize incremental margin improvements with this facility as production throughput increases.





earlier this year as we aim to capitalize on the international nicotine market while driving our costs down and increasing profitability. We expect to continue to realize incremental margin improvements with this facility as production throughput increases. We successfully closed on a $12.3 million public offering this past spring which helped strengthen our financial standing and has positioned us to expand on future international growth opportunities in both the nicotine and cannabis sectors.





public offering this past spring which helped strengthen our financial standing and has positioned us to expand on future international growth opportunities in both the nicotine and cannabis sectors. Additionally, we bolstered our senior leadership team with key appointments: Jim McCormick as Chief Financial Officer, John Patterson as Senior Vice President of International Nicotine, and Dennis Lider as Senior Vice President of Cannabis Vaping Hardware Sales.





as Chief Financial Officer, as Senior Vice President of International Nicotine, and as Senior Vice President of Cannabis Vaping Hardware Sales. While we are excited by our results, we are even more optimistic about our path forward. We continue to work towards an industry-leading point-of-use age-verification solution for vapor devices as well as continue to introduce cutting-edge technology across the U.S. e-cigarette market.





We recently submitted our first PMTA application in four years for a disposable ENDS product with four flavors. This is an important milestone for the Company, as we aim to re-enter the U.S. ENDS market. While we maintain our focus on innovation to drive topline growth, we are equally committed to achieving sustainable margin improvements. At the same time, we are taking steps to limit underage access to vaping products in line with the Company's values which focus on responsible marketing to adult consumers.





We believe these initiatives have collectively positioned us to capitalize on future market opportunities while delivering long-term value to our stakeholders."

Jim McCormick, Chief Financial Officer of Ispire, stated, "Our fiscal year 2024 results reflect our ability to successfully execute across our business segments, with a strategic focus on the international nicotine market as our primary revenue, margin, and future profit driver given its significant market size.

We recognize we have taken calculated risks with our cannabis investments in the US over the course of 2024. We have expanded our customer base as well as sales to existing customers while improving our gross margins as the year progressed. While we have made significant gains in market share, we also experienced challenges with slow-paying customers related to the systemic cash demands placed on the US cannabis industry.

Much of this can be linked to the cannabis specific 280E requirements, perpetuated by the lack of cannabis rescheduling from a Schedule I to a Schedule III controlled substance. In addition, ongoing industry conditions as well as the current regulatory and taxation environment are placing pressure on our customer's cash flow and ability to pay us in a timely manner.

Despite these challenges, we remain very confident in our growth trajectory. Our strategic realignment positions the Company to drive growth initiatives in both the nicotine and cannabis sectors, with a renewed focus on quality investments. Furthermore, we are continuing to drive costs down as we expand our utilization of our Malaysian production facility. This facility significantly bolsters our manufacturing capabilities, while providing operational efficiency and reducing our product costs."

Financial Results for the Fiscal Year Ended June 30, 2024

For the fiscal year ended June 30, 2024, Ispire reported revenue of $151.9 million compared to $115.6 million during the same period last year, an increase of 31.4%. The increase in revenue was primarily attributable to the combined effect of increases in product sales in the United States of $21.5 million from $41.6 million for the year ended June 30, 2023 to $63.1 million for the year ended June 30, 2024, increases in sales of vaping products in Europe of $6.5 million from $58.8 million for the year ended June 30, 2023 to $65.3 million for the year ended June 30, 2024, and increases in sales of vaping products in other markets of $5.7 million from $0.3 million for the year ended June 30, 2023 to $6.0 million for the year ended June 30, 2024, mainly contributed by increase in sales to South Africa of $5.4 million.

Gross profit for the fiscal year ended June 30, 2024, was $29.8 million compared to $20.8 million for the same period in fiscal year 2023. Over this same period, our gross margin grew to 19.6%, from 18.0%. The increase in gross profit and gross margin during the fiscal year 2024 was primarily due to a change in product mix focusing on higher margin products, higher sales volume leading to improved economies of scale, and the benefits derived from production in the Company's Malaysia facility.

Total operating expenses for the fiscal year ended June 30, 2024 were $43.7 million as compared to $25.3 million in the same period in fiscal year 2023. This increase was primarily due to expenses to support the expanded business footprint in the areas of payroll and contract wages, sales and marketing, professional fees as well as increased stock-based compensation.

For the fiscal year ended June 30, 2024, net loss was ($14.8) million or ($0.27) per share, compared to a net loss of ($6.0) million, or ($0.12) per share for fiscal year 2023.

As of June 30, 2024, Ispire had $35.1 million in cash and cash equivalents and working capital of $16.6 million.

Conference Call

The Company will conduct a conference call at 8:00 am Eastern Time on Thursday, September 26, 2024, to discuss the results. Ispire management will host the conference call, followed by a question-and-answer period.

Please call the conference call dial-in 5-10 minutes prior to the start time and ask for the "Ispire Technology Call." An operator will register your name and organization.

Date: Thursday, September 26, 2024

Time: 8:00 am ET

Dial-In Numbers: United States 877-451-6152 or International +1 201-389-0879

This conference call will be broadcast live on the Internet and can be accessed by all interested parties at https://viavid.webcasts.com/starthere.jsp?ei=1683501&tp_key=2e98778e22

Please access the link at least fifteen minutes prior to the start of the call to register, download, and install any necessary audio software.

A playback will be available from 11:00 am ET on September 26, 2024 through October 10, 2024. To listen, please dial 844-512-2921 or +1 412-317-6671. Use the passcode 13748321 to access the replay.

About Ispire Technology Inc.

Ispire is engaged in the research and development, design, commercialization, sales, marketing, and distribution of branded e-cigarettes and cannabis vaping products. The Company's operating subsidiaries own or license more than 200 patents received or filed globally. Ispire's tobacco products are marketed under the Aspire brand name and are sold worldwide (except in the U.S., People's Republic of China and Russia) primarily through its global distribution network. The Company's cannabis products are marketed under the Ispire brand name primarily on an original design manufacturer (ODM) basis to other cannabis vapor companies. Ispire sells its cannabis vaping hardware in the US, Canada, Germany and South Africa.

Forward Looking Statements

ISPIRE TECHNOLOGY INC. UNAUDITED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (In $USD, except share and per share data)





June 30





2023



2024





(to be restated

on Form 10-K

for fiscal

year 2024)







Assets











Current assets:











Cash

$ 40,300,573



$ 35,071,294

Accounts receivable, net



24,526,262





59,734,765

Inventories, net



7,472,108





6,365,394

Prepaid expenses and other current assets



3,378,617





1,400,152

Investment – other



9,133,707





-

Total current assets



84,811,267





102,571,605

Other assets:















Property, plant and equipment, net



1,088,131





2,582,457

Intangible assets, net



-





1,375,666

Right-of-use assets – operating leases



4,253,732





3,579,140

Other investment



-





2,000,000

Equity method investment



-





10,248,048

Other non-current assets



242,614





284,050

Total other assets



5,584,477





20,069,361

Total assets

$ 90,395,744



$ 122,640,966

Liabilities and stockholders' equity















Current liabilities















Accounts payable

$ 1,274,391



$ 3,779,723

Accounts payable – related party



51,698,588





67,046,472

Contract liabilities



988,556





2,218,166

Accrued liabilities and other payables



281,361





11,738,339

Due to a related party



710,910





-

Income tax payable



63,853





-

Operating lease liabilities – current portion



837,100





1,207,832

Total current liabilities



55,854,759





85,990,532



















Other liabilities:















Operating lease liabilities – net of current portion



3,071,075





2,194,094

Total liabilities



58,925,834





88,184,626



















Commitments and contingencies

































Stockholders' equity:















Common stock, par value $0.0001 per share; 140,000,000 shares authorized;

54,222,420 and 56,470,636 shares issued and outstanding as of June 30, 2023 and

June 30, 2024



5,422





5,647

Preferred stock, par value $0.0001 per share, 10,000,000 shares authorized, no

shares issued at June 30, 2023 and June 30, 2024



-





-

Additional paid-in capital



25,685,475





43,217,391

Retained earnings (accumulated deficit)



5,942,781





(8,825,041)

Accumulated other comprehensive (loss) income



(163,768)





58,343

Total stockholders' equity



31,469,910





34,456,340

Total liabilities and stockholders' equity

$ 90,395,744



$ 122,640,966



ISPIRE TECHNOLOGY INC. UNAUDITED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS AND COMPREHENSIVE LOSS (In $USD, except share and per share data)



Years ended June 30,





2023



2024





(to be restated

on Form 10-K

for fiscal

year 2024)







Revenue

$ 115,605,536



$ 151,908,691

Cost of revenue



94,828,472





122,126,245

Gross profit



20,777,064





29,782,446

Operating expenses:















Sales and marketing expenses



4,416,220





6,608,724

General and administrative expenses



20,835,001





37,067,861

Total operating expenses



25,251,221





43,676,585

Loss from operations



(4,474,157)





(13,894,139)

Other income (expense):















Interest income, net



195,209





350,022

Exchange loss, net



(324,225)





(70,293)

Other (expense) income, net



(155,150)





128,634

Total other (expense) income, net



(284,166)





408,363

Loss before income taxes



(4,758,323)





(13,485,776)

Income taxes – current



(1,245,303)





(1,282,046)

Net loss

$ (6,003,626)



$ (14,767,822)

Other comprehensive loss















Foreign currency translation adjustments



20,896





222,111

Comprehensive loss



(5,982,730)





(14,545,711)

Net loss per share















Basic and diluted

$ (0.12)



$ (0.27)

Weighted average shares outstanding:















Basic and diluted



50,725,814





54,812,900



ISPIRE TECHNOLOGY INC. UNAUDITED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS (In $USD, except share and per share data)





Years ended June 30,





2023



2024





(to be restated

on Form 10-K

for fiscal

year 2024)







Net loss

$ (6,003,626)



$ (14,767,822)

Adjustments to reconcile net loss to net cash provided by (used in) operating activities:















Depreciation and amortization



46,662





505,653

Credit loss expenses



3,332,825





6,015,752

Right-of-use assets amortization



1,030,104





1,211,899

Stock-based compensation expenses



—





6,380,282

Inventory impairment



—





205,594

Loss from equity method investment



—





117,905

Changes in operating assets and liabilities:















Accounts receivable



(19,579,339)





(41,299,642)

Inventories



7,108,449





901,120

Prepaid expenses and other current assets



(2,598,746)





1,937,029

Accounts payable and accounts payable – related party



10,574,989





17,891,667

Contract liabilities



(690,637)





1,248,687

Accrued liabilities and other payables



168,179





2,456,979

Operating lease liabilities



(1,427,398)





(1,043,556)

Income tax payable



(417,260)





(63,853)

Net cash used in operating activities



(8,455,798)





(18,302,306)



















Cash flows from investing activities:















Purchase of property, plant and equipment



(1,020,768)





(1,969,961)

Acquisition of intangible assets



—





(1,173,302)

Purchase of short term investment



(9,133,707)





—

Maturity of short term investment



—





9,133,707

Acquisition of other investment











(2,000,000)

Acquisition of equity method investment



—





(1,000,000)

Net cash (used in) provided by investing activities



(10,154,475)





2,990,444



















Cash flows from financing activities:















Net proceeds from initial public offering



21,735,000





—

Payment of initial public offering costs



(3,475,172)





—

Proceeds from equity offerings



7,969,221





12,300,000

Issuance costs of equity offerings



(543,153)





(1,514,094)

Payment made for dividends



(3,362,639)





—

Repayments of advances from a related party



(37,893,062)





(703,323)

Net cash (used in) provided by financing activities



(15,569,805)





10,082,583



















Net decrease in cash



(34,180,078)





(5,229,279)

Cash – beginning of period



74,480,651





40,300,573

Cash – end of period

$ 40,300,573



$ 35,071,294

Supplemental non-cash investing and financing activities















Leased assets obtained in exchange for operating lease liabilities

$ 4,988,032



$ 537,307

Unpaid equity method investment in accrued liabilities and other payables

$ —



$ 9,000,000

Warrants issued in connection with equity method investment

$ —



$ 365,954

Unpaid intangible assets in accrued liabilities and other payables

$ —



$ 232,382

Supplemental disclosures















Cash paid for income taxes

$ 1,663,240



$ 1,355,110

Cash paid for interest

$ 587



$ 15,229



