Israel's Largest Furniture Group Turns to Infor to Integrate its Supply Chain

TEL AVIV, Israel, Jan. 13, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Infor, a global leader in business cloud software specialized by industry, today announced Aminach, Israel's largest furniture company, is embarking on an enterprise resource planning (ERP) project with Infor M3 . The project, which is being managed by Infor partner Intentia Israel, will serve 280 users across 46 stores nationwide and the manufacturing site in Israel.

Aminach chose Infor M3 (version 13.4) after examining a number of competing ERP solutions with the assistance of a professional consulting company. Infor M3 was chosen due to the depth of its functionality; the fact it can support both Aminach's manufacturing and commercial operations and due to the level of integration between the different modules. Aminach's business processes were then mapped to meet the synergy requirements between all technological systems and establishing a standard of organizational work processes and supply chain management.

Infor M3 is expected to provide Aminach with a range of capabilities required by a multi-branch distributed manufacturer and marketer, such as retail chain store management, item and product infrastructure management, supply chain management, production planning and management, costing and finance management, as well as technician service system management.

The project will run in two stages. The first phase, which began in May 2019 and expects to complete in January 2020, with the financial module, network and pricing being embedded in all the company's branches will be connected to an order interface as well as all existing systems such as inventory and production planning. The second phase, which is scheduled to begin in April 2020 and end in January 2021, will embed production management and supply chain, complete and full branch management capabilities.

"Infor M3 provides best practices in diverse manufacturing, distribution and retail verticals based on the experience of thousands of organizations around the world and therefore does not require development or customisations, saving valuable time and money," said Amichay Keidar, Intentia project area manager. "The ERP solution supports organizational change and handles the fact that running a manufacturing and distribution company requires flexibility and the ability to respond quickly to market changes over many years."

"More and more organizations are coming to the realization that there is tremendous significance to the experience and expertise both of the implementation teams and of the ERP solution," said Eli Maisels, CEO of Intentia. "Aminach joins a number of leading Israeli organizations that chose Infor M3 as a comprehensive knowledge-based solution that allows them to operate in their local and international markets smoothly and productively."

Infor M3 provides industry-specific functionality and best practices dedicated to industries including furniture, plastics, chemicals, metal, packaging, fashion, food and pharmaceuticals. The ERP solution has been implemented successfully by many Israeli organizations including Delta Galil, Angel Bakery, Dexel, Carmel Wineries and Carmel Frankel.

The Aminach Group is Israel's largest furniture company. For more than 80 years, Aminach has been supplying all of Israel's leading sleep and hospitality solutions with uncompromising quality. Aminach has set new standards of sleep quality in Israel. Aminach manufactures and markets these leading brands: Aminach, King Koil, Spapa, Bed and Half, Swissflix Adjustable Systems, Serta, American Comfort, Innovation and more. Read more.

Intentia Israel is the regional representative of Infor. Intentia offers experienced experts in ERP, with in-depth knowledge of processes in diverse industries and rich experience in complex cross-organizational computing projects in Israel and abroad. Intentia Israel's experience and professionalism have won it numerous Infor excellence awards over the years.

Infor is a global leader in business cloud software specialized by industry. With 17,300 employees and over 68,000 customers in more than 170 countries, Infor software is designed for progress. To learn more, please visit www.infor.com.

