ISS National Lab Enables Record-Breaking Year of Space-Based Scientific Results
Jan 09, 2025, 12:09 ET
More than 50 peer-reviewed articles published in fiscal year 2024, bringing all-time number to nearly 450
KENNEDY SPACE CENTER, Fla., Jan. 9, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The International Space Station (ISS) National Laboratory pushed scientific boundaries and set a record in scholarly output over the past year. Results from these investigations address real-world challenges and benefit Earth's economy.
In fiscal year 2024 (October 1, 2023-September 30, 2024), more than 50 peer-reviewed articles related to ISS National Lab-sponsored research were published, bringing the all-time number to nearly 450. These findings lay a robust foundation for ongoing scientific advancements that promise significant benefits for humanity. Several groundbreaking results were featured in three new issues of Upward, official magazine of the ISS National Lab, highlighting the broad impact of research in space to improve the lives of people on Earth.
The following list details some of the most transformative investigations, underscoring their potential to drive further innovation and valuable applications.
Top ISS National Lab-Related Scientific Results Highlighted in 2024
1. Biomedical Advances: 3D Printing of Human Heart Tissue
2. Materials Science: Manufacturing Optical Fibers
3. Global Monitoring: Advanced Hyperspectral Imaging
4. Agricultural Innovations: Genetic Studies in Microgravity
5. Neurological Insights: Studying Brain Organoids
6. Educational Outreach: ISS Mimic by Creatorspace
7. Fluid Dynamics Research: Bubbles Behavior Study
8. AstroRad: A Wearable Radiation Shield
9. Orbital Oncology: 3D Tumor Cell Cultures in Space
10. Preventing Post-Traumatic Osteoarthritis: Tissue Chips Studies in Microgravity
11. Testing New Technology: Astrobee Robots on Station
Laying the Groundwork for Future Innovation
Results from ISS National Lab-sponsored investigations reflect the value of leveraging the unique environment of space to conduct high-impact research that cannot be replicated on Earth. These efforts advance our understanding of fundamental science and drive innovations that address practical challenges across healthcare, technology development, and beyond.
About the International Space Station (ISS) National Laboratory:
The International Space Station (ISS) is a one-of-a-kind laboratory that enables research and technology development not possible on Earth. As a public service enterprise, the ISS National Laboratory® allows researchers to leverage this multiuser facility to improve quality of life on Earth, mature space-based business models, advance science literacy in the future workforce, and expand a sustainable and scalable market in low Earth orbit. Through this orbiting national laboratory, research resources on the ISS are available to support non-NASA science, technology, and education initiatives from U.S. government agencies, academic institutions, and the private sector. The Center for the Advancement of Science in Space™ (CASIS®) manages the ISS National Lab, under Cooperative Agreement with NASA, facilitating access to its permanent microgravity research environment, a powerful vantage point in low Earth orbit, and the extreme and varied conditions of space. To learn more about the ISS National Lab, visit our website.
