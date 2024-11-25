ISSA RAE HEADLINES STAR-STUDDED AAF ADVERTISING HALL OF ACHIEVEMENT INDUCTION CEREMONIES

Writer, Producer, Actress and Entrepreneur Joins Eight Advertising Individuals 40 Years of Age or Under Who Are Leading the Industry Forward

NEW YORK, Nov. 25, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- At a gala celebration held at Pier Sixty in New York City, the American Advertising Federation (AAF) welcomed nine new inductees into its prestigious AAF Advertising Hall of Achievement.



The list of honorees cuts across industries, companies, business size and culture and marks the 32nd year that the AAF Advertising Hall of Achievement has served as the gold standard in recognizing professionals aged 40 and younger who are making a notable impact on the advertising industry.

Pictured are this year's inductees. From left to right: