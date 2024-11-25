ISSA RAE HEADLINES STAR-STUDDED AAF ADVERTISING HALL OF ACHIEVEMENT INDUCTION CEREMONIES

News provided by

American Advertising Federation

Nov 25, 2024, 09:00 ET

Writer, Producer, Actress and Entrepreneur Joins Eight Advertising Individuals 40 Years of Age or Under Who Are Leading the Industry Forward

NEW YORK, Nov. 25, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- At a gala celebration held at Pier Sixty in New York City, the American Advertising Federation (AAF) welcomed nine new inductees into its prestigious AAF Advertising Hall of Achievement.

The list of honorees cuts across industries, companies, business size and culture and marks the 32nd year that the AAF Advertising Hall of Achievement has served as the gold standard in recognizing professionals aged 40 and younger who are making a notable impact on the advertising industry.

Pictured are this year's inductees. From left to right:

  • Bianca Guimaraes, Partner & Executive Creative Director, Mischief @ No Fixed Address.
  • Neil Waller, Co-Founder & Co-CEO, Whalar Group
  • Imani Ellis, Founder & CEO, The Creative Collective
  • Marques E. Zak, Former Head of Multicultural Marketing, American Express
  • Danisha Lomax, EVP, Head of Client Inclusivity & Impact, Digitas
  • Melanie L. Washington, Esq., Principal, Head of Global Contract Advisory, MediaLink
  • Sanja Komljenovic, Founder, CEO & Executive Creative Director, ONA Creative
  • Karen Land Short, Global Executive Creative Director & Managing Director, Sustainability, Accenture Song
  • Issa Rae, writer, producer, actress, entrepreneur and recipient of this year's Cultural Force Award

ABOUT AAF ADVERTISING HALL OF ACHIEVEMENT (AHOA)

For over 30 years, the AAF Advertising Hall of Achievement has long been the gold standard in recognizing professionals aged 40 and younger making a notable impact on the advertising industry. Individuals who meet the given criteria are nominated for consideration for induction, and a Council of Judges made up of AHOA alumni and top industry executives elects the inductees after two rounds of voting. The Advertising Hall of Achievement was established and is executed by the AAF, the same organization that carries out the Advertising Hall of Fame. For further information, visit here.

SOURCE American Advertising Federation

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE.COM?

icon3
440k+
Newsrooms &
Influencers
icon1
9k+
Digital Media
Outlets
icon2
270k+
Journalists
Opted In
GET STARTED

Also from this source

ANNOUNCING THE CALL FOR ENTRIES FOR THE 2024-25 AAF AMERICAN ADVERTISING AWARDS: THE LARGEST AND MOST REPRESENTATIVE COMPETITION OF ITS KIND WITHIN THE U.S. ADVERTISING INDUSTRY

ANNOUNCING THE CALL FOR ENTRIES FOR THE 2024-25 AAF AMERICAN ADVERTISING AWARDS: THE LARGEST AND MOST REPRESENTATIVE COMPETITION OF ITS KIND WITHIN THE U.S. ADVERTISING INDUSTRY

The American Advertising Federation (AAF) announced today the Call for Entries for the first tier of its 2024-25 American Advertising Awards. The...
AMERICAN ADVERTISING FEDERATION ANNOUNCES 2024 MOSAIC AWARDS HONOREES

AMERICAN ADVERTISING FEDERATION ANNOUNCES 2024 MOSAIC AWARDS HONOREES

The American Advertising Federation is excited to announce the honorees for the 2024 Mosaic Awards, presented by SiriusXM, a distinguished...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Advertising

Advertising

Awards

Awards

News Releases in Similar Topics