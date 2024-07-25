ISSRDC Agenda Set: Trailblazing in Low Earth Orbit to Benefit Humanity

13th annual conference highlighting space station research and opportunities in low Earth orbit

to be held July 29-August 1 in Boston

BOSTON, July 25, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The 13th annual International Space Station Research and Development Conference (ISSRDC) highlights how pioneers in the space community are harnessing the unique conditions in low Earth orbit (LEO) to help solve some of our world's most pressing R&D challenges. ISSRDC is the only conference dedicated exclusively to showcasing how the International Space Station (ISS) is advancing science and technology and enabling a robust and sustainable market in LEO. The conference will be held July 29-August 1, 2024, at the Marriott Copley Place in Boston.

ISSRDC 2024 brings together leaders from the commercial sector, U.S. government agencies, and academic communities to foster innovation and discovery onboard the orbiting laboratory. Panel discussions with scientists and industry leaders, keynotes from astronauts and policymakers, and lightning talks from trailblazers and innovators will take the main stage. A Marketplace Expo offers a venue for companies to showcase opportunities in LEO and for attendees to meet with researchers and stakeholders. Sessions throughout the conference will include U.S. and international partners who will discuss strategic research areas and how to prepare the next generation of space industry professionals, with representation from the ISS National Laboratory® and NASA. Notable conference events include the following:

In a live downlink from the space station, four NASA astronauts will describe their daily routines and the work they are supporting during Expedition 71. The crew members will also discuss how the space-based environment can enable scientific breakthroughs that benefit humans on Earth and future space exploration.

Leaders in the space industry will give daily keynotes, sharing perspectives and discussing areas of importance to the space station research community. These include Jim Free , NASA associate administrator, who will provide insights from the agency on the critical importance of the space station and LEO economy, and Jinni Meehan , assistant director for space policy at the White House Office of Science and Technology Policy (OSTP), who will give an engaging policy perspective.

, NASA associate administrator, who will provide insights from the agency on the critical importance of the space station and LEO economy, and assistant director for space policy at the White House Office of Science and Technology Policy (OSTP), who will give an engaging policy perspective. The "Mistress of Machines," Kate Darling , will discuss the future of human-robot interactions, and Stephen Bowen , commander of NASA's SpaceX Crew-6 mission and Massachusetts Institute of Technology alumnus, will share his experience as a NASA astronaut on the ISS.

, will discuss the future of human-robot interactions, and , commander of NASA's SpaceX Crew-6 mission and alumnus, will share his experience as a NASA astronaut on the ISS. Mike Roberts, chief scientific officer for the ISS National Lab, and Jennifer Buchli , NASA chief scientist for the ISS Program, will co-moderate a panel discussion on breakthroughs in space-based R&D that blaze new trails in transformative medicine and clinical applications.

, NASA chief scientist for the ISS Program, will co-moderate a panel discussion on that blaze new trails in transformative medicine and clinical applications. NASA will lead a conversation on the importance of maintaining a continuity of research in LEO, ensuring that the ISS continues to foster innovative results and use cases throughout its duration that will prove advantageous for future commercial LEO destinations.

A plenary session with capital market leaders will discuss the "path forward" in space investment , and a fireside chat will highlight how innovative startups have leveraged the space station as a springboard for business success.

, and a fireside chat will highlight how have leveraged the space station as a springboard for business success. Multiple sessions will highlight opportunities for students to launch research to the space station and will discuss the importance of building a strong and diverse future workforce .

. During technical sessions, dozens of research teams will present their findings, sharing breakthroughs and lessons learned and spurring new collaborations and R&D initiatives.

Register for ISSRDC and join us in Boston to experience the annual conference showcasing the space station and the value it brings to humanity. Visit the conference website to learn more about ISSRDC, including how to register, and to view the full agenda .

ISSRDC is hosted by the ISS National Lab, which is managed by the Center for the Advancement of Science in Space™ (CASIS™); NASA; and the American Astronautical Society (AAS).

About the International Space Station (ISS) National Laboratory:

The International Space Station (ISS) is a one-of-a-kind laboratory that enables research and technology development not possible on Earth. As a public service enterprise, the ISS National Laboratory® allows researchers to leverage this multiuser facility to improve quality of life on Earth, mature space-based business models, advance science literacy in the future workforce, and expand a sustainable and scalable market in low Earth orbit. Through this orbiting national laboratory, research resources on the ISS are available to support non-NASA science, technology, and education initiatives from U.S. government agencies, academic institutions, and the private sector. The Center for the Advancement of Science in Space™ (CASIS™) manages the ISS National Lab, under Cooperative Agreement with NASA, facilitating access to its permanent microgravity research environment, a powerful vantage point in low Earth orbit, and the extreme and varied conditions of space. To learn more about the ISS National Lab, visit our website .

