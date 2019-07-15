iSubscribed And Intersections Launch Aura™ Brand
Unified company and digital security offerings simplify cybersecurity for consumers
BURLINGTON, Mass., July 15, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- iSubscribed and Intersections Inc. today announced that the combined business entity has been renamed Aura, uniting their respective brands Intrusta and Identity Guard®. Aura™ has raised more than $150 million of capital with partners WndrCo and General Catalyst to fuel the creation and growth of an integrated security platform that will scale to include multiple cybersecurity offerings.
Aura's current products include Identity Guard, an advanced data-enabled technology that uses artificial intelligence to help monitor, manage and protect sensitive information, and Intrusta, an intelligent scanning antivirus software.
The Aura family of products leverage enterprise-grade digital threat security and identity theft protection services as well as an antivirus solution to enable consumers to enjoy the benefits of technology simply and without fear.
"Simplifying digital security is the mission of Aura," said Hari Ravichandran, CEO and founder of Aura. "By coming together under a single entity with a shared vision, we can leverage our suite of products including Identity Guard and Intrusta to enable consumers to manage multiple cybersecurity needs with ease and provide peace of mind."
Aura provides a growing list of personal identity protection and digital security services, including:
- Dark web monitoring
- Bank account takeover alerts
- Potential cyberbullying alerts
- Intelligent scanning antivirus software
- Automatic quarantine of malware
- Detection and removal of ransomware and spyware
- Social media insights report
- Monthly credit score
- Annual credit report with information from Equifax, Experian and Transunion
With easy-to-use interface and adaptive technology that learns from the user to continually improve security and user experience, Identity Guard has near real-time alerts to inform customers as quickly as possible so they can act if their personal information is breached.
"Technology has become an ever-increasing presence in our lives, and Aura aims to be the ubiquitous security solution that protects consumers," said Ravichandran. "Understanding that digital security can be overwhelming, Aura is the digital halo that empowers people with tools, data, notifications, knowledge, and relentless customer service to help them use their technology and devices freely."
"The unification of these companies to form Aura is the first step in disrupting the digital security landscape and simplifying the journey for consumers," said Sujay Jaswa, founder and managing partner of WndrCo and Aura board member. "Aura's comprehensive platform of solutions powered by AI promises ease of use and incredible growth potential."
Circus Maximus, an award-winning branding and advertising agency based in New York City, partnered with Aura to create the design, look and feel of the brand. Circus Maximus helps build innovative, results-driven brands that consumers actively seek out.
To learn more about Aura, visit www.auracompany.com.
About Aura
Aura™ is a technology company dedicated to simplifying digital security for consumers. Committed to creating a unified platform of services, Aura uses adaptive technology to enable customers to manage disparate cybersecurity needs with ease. Innovative personal identity protection products such as Identity Guard and technology services including Intrusta antivirus are part of the Aura family. Trusted by more than 1 million customers, Aura is the digital halo that provides real-time peace of mind. For more information about Aura, visit: www.auracompany.com.
