iSubscribed And Intersections Launch Aura™ Brand

The Aura family of products leverage enterprise-grade digital threat security and identity theft protection services as well as an antivirus solution to enable consumers to enjoy the benefits of technology simply and without fear.





"Simplifying digital security is the mission of Aura," said Hari Ravichandran , CEO and founder of Aura. "By coming together under a single entity with a shared vision, we can leverage our suite of products including Identity Guard and Intrusta to enable consumers to manage multiple cybersecurity needs with ease and provide peace of mind."

Aura provides a growing list of personal identity protection and digital security services, including:

Dark web monitoring

Bank account takeover alerts

Potential cyberbullying alerts

Intelligent scanning antivirus software

Automatic quarantine of malware

Detection and removal of ransomware and spyware

Social media insights report

Monthly credit score

Annual credit report with information from Equifax, Experian and Transunion

With easy-to-use interface and adaptive technology that learns from the user to continually improve security and user experience, Identity Guard has near real-time alerts to inform customers as quickly as possible so they can act if their personal information is breached.



"Technology has become an ever-increasing presence in our lives, and Aura aims to be the ubiquitous security solution that protects consumers," said Ravichandran. "Understanding that digital security can be overwhelming, Aura is the digital halo that empowers people with tools, data, notifications, knowledge, and relentless customer service to help them use their technology and devices freely."



"The unification of these companies to form Aura is the first step in disrupting the digital security landscape and simplifying the journey for consumers," said Sujay Jaswa, founder and managing partner of WndrCo and Aura board member. "Aura's comprehensive platform of solutions powered by AI promises ease of use and incredible growth potential."



Circus Maximus, an award-winning branding and advertising agency based in New York City, partnered with Aura to create the design, look and feel of the brand. Circus Maximus helps build innovative, results-driven brands that consumers actively seek out.



To learn more about Aura, visit www.auracompany.com .

About Aura

Aura™ is a technology company dedicated to simplifying digital security for consumers. Committed to creating a unified platform of services, Aura uses adaptive technology to enable customers to manage disparate cybersecurity needs with ease. Innovative personal identity protection products such as Identity Guard and technology services including Intrusta antivirus are part of the Aura family. Trusted by more than 1 million customers, Aura is the digital halo that provides real-time peace of mind. For more information about Aura, visit: www.auracompany.com .

