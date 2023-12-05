ISX Financial Launches Open Banking Solution PaidBy® to Wix Merchants Across the UK.

News provided by

ISX Financial EU PLC

05 Dec, 2023, 03:00 ET

LONDON, Dec. 5, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- ISX Financial EU Plc, the developer of PaidBy® www.paidbybank.com, the specialist open banking payment platform has partnered with Wix.com Ltd (NASDAQ: WIX), a leading global SaaS platform to create, manage and grow online presence. Through this partnership, Wix's UK-based merchants have access to PaidBy®, open banking payments service, and their customers can pay directly from their current banking app or web portal.

Continue Reading
PaidBy launches open banking services to wix customers.
PaidBy launches open banking services to wix customers.

The safe & simple PaidBy® bank payment process will help improve merchant checkout conversions by offering a seamless experience, enabling customers to make payments in as little as three steps, all from the trusted environment of their banking app or web portal. PaidBy® starts with an automated online onboarding system, which enables UK merchants to complete their onboarding and Know Your Business process in minutes. This enables merchants to spend less time onboarding and more time transacting.

PaidBy® utilises the UK's open banking network, which connects the UK's largest banks, enabling them to move money between accounts in seconds. As cash flow is critical, Wix merchants in the UK will have access to their funds the same day. By eliminating the need for card schemes and networks, PaidBy® offers a seamless experience for merchants and their customers.

PaidBy® payment infrastructure further enables higher conversion rates with fewer chargebacks in a safer and more secure environment for merchants and their customers.

Managing Director & CEO Nikogiannis Karantzis said, "ISX Financial is thrilled to be partnering with Wix, on our full open banking orchestration service that competes with online card scheme processing. This mass application of Open Banking coupled with ISX-issued sort code-based merchant accounts and a full API-driven notification service is unique, innovative and will deliver real benefits for customers and merchants alike, and delivers the ease and flexibility that Wix is famed for.

"We are constantly finding new ways to support our merchants in order to provide them with innovative tools for business growth. This enables them to extend their online footprint, and deliver exceptional service to their customers," said Volodymyr Tsukur and Amit Sagiv, Co-Heads of Wix Payments. "We look forward to working with PaidBy to provide seamless open banking solutions to our UK merchants."

Merchants will benefit from same-day payment to their ISX-issued account 365 days per year, better assisting them to ultimately deliver products and services to their customers faster. "

Learn more about PaidBy® for Wix merchants here: www.paidbybank.com 

About ISX Financial:

ISX Financial EU PLC is a 'banktech' company that leverages its own technology to provide financial services to merchants across the EEA & UK. The company's combined payments stack and infrastructure provides a complete end-to-end transactional banking, FX, remittance and payment processing capability. ISX Financial's multi-Currency IBAN accounts coupled with PaidBy®'s instant open banking provides merchants with a tailored payment solution to reach any UK or EEA bank account holders.

CONTACT: Jamie Ktenas, [email protected], +35722 0157 40

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2291228/PaidBy.jpg
Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2291227/iSX_financial_Logo.jpg

Also from this source

ISX Financial Launches Open Banking Solution PaidBy® to Wix Merchants Across the UK.

ISX Financial Launches Open Banking Solution PaidBy® to Wix Merchants Across the UK.

ISX Financial EU Plc, the developer of PaidBy® www.paidbybank.com, the specialist open banking payment platform has partnered with Wix.com Ltd...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Banking & Financial Services

Image1

Computer & Electronics

Image1

Financial Technology

Image1

Financial Technology

News Releases in Similar Topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.