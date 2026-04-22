IT Investor Alert: Gartner, Inc. Securities Fraud Lawsuit - Investors With Losses May Seek to Lead the Class Action After Allegedly Concealing CV Growth Collapse: Levi & Korsinsky

Deadline Alert: Understanding Lead Plaintiff Selection Under the PSLRA

NEW YORK, April 22, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- IMPORTANT DATE: May 18, 2026. Investors who purchased Gartner, Inc. (NYSE: IT) common stock between February 4, 2025, and February 2, 2026, and wish to seek appointment as lead plaintiff must file a motion by this date.

Start your claim now before the deadline or contact Joseph E. Levi, Esq. at [email protected] or (212) 363-7500.

Gartner shares lost $176.55 per share from their Class Period high of $336.71 to a closing price of $160.16 on February 3, 2026, a decline of over 52%. The securities class action, filed in the United States District Court for the District of Connecticut, alleges that Gartner and certain officers made materially false and misleading statements about the Company's Contract Value growth trajectory and consulting segment outlook.

What is a Lead Plaintiff?

Under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 ("PSLRA"), any investor who purchased Gartner securities during the Class Period may move the Court for appointment as lead plaintiff. The lead plaintiff selects counsel for the class, participates in major litigation decisions, and represents the interests of all class members. Importantly, courts generally appoint the applicant with the largest financial interest in the relief sought.

Lead Plaintiff Facts

You do not need to be lead plaintiff to participate in a recovery; absent class members retain all rights to share in any recovery without any out-of-pocket cost

Lead plaintiff applicants must demonstrate purchases of Gartner stock during the Class Period (February 4, 2025, through February 2, 2026)

The PSLRA presumes the investor with the largest financial interest and who otherwise satisfies Rule 23 requirements should serve as lead plaintiff

Serving as lead plaintiff does not require payment of attorneys' fees in advance; counsel is compensated only from any recovery obtained for the class

Lead plaintiff applicants must file their motion with the Court no later than May 18, 2026

Institutional investors, including pension funds and asset managers, are encouraged to inquire about serving in this capacity

Post-Deadline Procedures

After the May 18, 2026, deadline, the Court will evaluate all motions and appoint a lead plaintiff. The appointed lead plaintiff and selected counsel then proceed with the litigation on behalf of the entire class.

Absent Class Member Rights

Investors who do not seek lead plaintiff appointment remain members of the class. They are not required to take any action at this stage and will be bound by the outcome of the case, including any settlement or judgment, unless they later opt out.

"The lead plaintiff process is designed to ensure the class is represented by shareholders with substantial interests. In the Gartner action, where alleged misstatements spanned nearly a full year and two separate corrective disclosures caused significant price declines, investor participation in the lead plaintiff selection is especially important." -- Joseph E. Levi, Esq.

Find out if you qualify to recover losses or contact Joseph E. Levi, Esq. at [email protected] or (212) 363-7500.

Levi & Korsinsky, LLP | Top 50 Securities Firm | (212) 363-7500 | www.zlk.com

CONTACT:

Levi & Korsinsky, LLP

Joseph E. Levi, Esq.

Ed Korsinsky, Esq.

33 Whitehall Street, 27th Floor

New York, NY 10004

[email protected]

Tel: (212) 363-7500

Fax: (212) 363-7171

SOURCE Levi & Korsinsky, LLP