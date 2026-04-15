IT Investor Alert: Gartner, Inc. Securities Fraud Lawsuit - Investors With Losses May Seek to Lead the Class Action After Allegedly Providing Inadequate Risk Disclosures: Levi & Korsinsky

Disclosure Under Scrutiny: Were Risk Warnings Adequate?

NEW YORK, April 15, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Levi & Korsinsky, LLP examines the adequacy of Gartner, Inc.'s (NYSE: IT) risk disclosures during the period between February 4, 2025, and February 2, 2026. Shareholders who suffered losses may be entitled to compensation. Find out if you can recover your investment losses or contact Joseph E. Levi, Esq. at [email protected] or ☎(212) 363-7500.

Gartner shares fell from a Class Period high of $336.71 to $160.16, a decline exceeding 52%. The lead plaintiff deadline is May 18, 2026.

What the Company Disclosed

Throughout the Class Period, Gartner presented its medium-term financial model as calling for 12% to 16% Research contract value growth in a "normal" macroeconomic environment. On earnings calls in February and May 2025, the Company characterized its 2025 guidance as "achievable with opportunity for upside" and stated it had "very good visibility into 2025 revenue." Risk factor language in SEC filings referenced generic macroeconomic uncertainty and government spending variability.

What the Complaint Challenges as Missing

The securities action contends that these disclosures were materially deficient because they omitted specific, already-known operational realities:

Contract value growth was decelerating, not accelerating, dropping from 7.8% at Q4 2024 exit to 7% in Q1 2025, then 5% in Q2 2025, then 3% in Q3 2025, and ultimately 1% by Q4 2025

The impact of Department of Government Efficiency ( DOGE ) initiatives on federal contract renewals was already affecting dollar retention rates, which fell to approximately 47% year-to-date by mid-2025

) initiatives on federal contract renewals was already affecting dollar retention rates, which fell to approximately 47% year-to-date by mid-2025 Purchase decision cycles were lengthening across tariff-affected industries, with decisions escalating from functional leaders to CFOs and CEOs at what the Company itself later called "a record pace"

The Consulting segment's performance was tracking below internal projections, a fact not disclosed until February 3, 2026

Non-federal selling environments were experiencing slowdowns beyond what generic "macro uncertainty" language conveyed

Regulatory Reality

SEC filings require disclosure of known trends and uncertainties that are reasonably likely to have a material effect on financial condition or results of operations. The complaint alleges that Gartner's public statements created an affirmative impression of strength and trajectory that contradicted what was actually occurring within the business, rendering boilerplate risk factors insufficient.

Speak with an attorney about whether Gartner's disclosures were adequate or call ☎(212) 363-7500.

Why Generic Warnings May Not Protect

"Generic risk factor language cannot substitute for disclosing specific, known problems that are already affecting a company's operations. When a company repeatedly affirms a 12% to 16% growth target while its actual trajectory is moving in the opposite direction, investors deserve to know the specific headwinds management is already observing." -- Joseph E. Levi, Esq.

The complaint charges that Gartner's repeated characterization of its environment as one where it would "emerge even stronger" and its pipeline as "very robust" created a materially misleading picture. By the time the full truth was disclosed on February 3, 2026, CV growth had fallen to 1%, and the Consulting segment's significant shortfall against internal targets was revealed.

LEAD PLAINTIFF DEADLINE: May 18, 2026

Submit your claim to join the Gartner recovery effort or contact Joseph E. Levi, Esq. at [email protected] or ☎(212) 363-7500.

Levi & Korsinsky, LLP, Top 50 securities litigation firm (ISS, seven consecutive years). Over 70 professionals. Hundreds of millions recovered for investors.

CONTACT:

Levi & Korsinsky, LLP

Joseph E. Levi, Esq.

Ed Korsinsky, Esq.

33 Whitehall Street, 27th Floor

New York, NY 10004

[email protected]

Tel: (212) 363-7500

Fax: (212) 363-7171

SOURCE Levi & Korsinsky, LLP