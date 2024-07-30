IT Managed Service Provider, Integris, Announces Plans to Establish Legal Practice

CRANBURY, N.J., July 30, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- This week, national IT Service Provider, Integris, announced plans to establish a legal practice dedicated to servicing law firms nationwide. The specialized practice highlights Integris' existing commitment to the IT, cybersecurity, and compliance needs of the legal industry. Since its founding, law firms have been woven into the fabric of Integris' identity as a company. In 1997, Integris founder and CEO Rashaad Bajwa planned to attend law school but found his passion in providing technology services to law firms. This began Bajwa's path to building one of the largest IT MSPs in the country, now servicing hundreds of law firms nationwide, and ranked among top MSPs in the country servicing the legal industry by ChannelE2E.

"We are looking forward to differentiating our new legal practice to better serve our current and future partners in the legal industry. This starts with putting the best possible leadership in place—which we have done in hiring Greg Cooke. Greg will serve as our legal practice's VP of Sales. He has over 15 years of experience in the industry, most recently at USI Affinity in their Lawyers' Liability Division. His expertise in risk management, cybersecurity insurance, and legal association partnerships will help guide us as we build out this division, ultimately leading to growth for Integris and our partners," says Anthony DeGraw, Chief Revenue Officer at Integris.

"With the rapidly evolving landscape of cybersecurity threats within the legal industry, I am most looking forward to helping law firms translate complex cybersecurity concepts into practical strategies to both protect and grow their business. At Integris, I am excited to contribute to their mission and be a part of a company that is at the forefront of delivering exceptional managed IT, cybersecurity, and compliance services into the legal industry," says Greg Cooke.

The legal practice will mark the second specialized industry vertical for the IT MSP. In 2023, Integris launched its Financial Institution Division. To find out more about Integris' legal practice, or to enquire about IT managed services, head to our website.

About Integris:

Integris is a national, managed IT service provider that is dedicated to helping small and mid-sized companies power their success through technology. Through our growing network of local service offices and gold-level partnerships with our technology vendors, we provide companies with comprehensive and a la carte system platform management that's responsive, secure, regulation ready, and tailored to their industry vertical. Appearing regularly on the Inc. 5000 list of fastest-growing companies, Integris is backed by private equity firm Frontenac. For more information, visit integrisit.com.

SOURCE Integris