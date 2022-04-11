IT Services Market in Latin America Recorded a 4.75% Y-O-Y Growth Rate in 2021 | Evolving Opportunities with Accenture Plc & Alphabet Inc. | Technavio

Read the 120-page report with TOC on "IT Services Market in Latin America Analysis Report by Type (project-oriented service, enterprise cloud computing service, IT outsourcing service, and IT support and training service) and Deployment (hosted service and managed service), and the Segment Forecasts,2021-2025". Gain competitive intelligence about market leaders. Track key industry opportunities, trends and threats. Information on marketing, brand, strategy and market development, sales, and supply functions. https://www.technavio.com/report/report/it-services-market-in-latin-america-industry-analysis

IT Services Market in Latin America - Drivers, Trends & Challenges

The IT services market in Latin America is driven by the rising focus on core competencies and improved efficiency. However, factors such as the lack of quality standards in service-level agreements (SLAs) may impede market growth. However, the holistic analysis of the drivers & challenges will help in deducing end goals and refining marketing strategies to gain a competitive edge. The IT services market in Latin America analysis report also provides detailed information on other upcoming trends that will have a far-reaching effect on the market growth.

Some of the key IT Services in Latin America Players with offerings:

The IT services market in Latin America is fragmented and the vendors are deploying growth strategies such as investing in R&D to advance their offerings and increase their consumer base to compete in the market.

Accenture Plc - The company offers IT services such as ERP high velocity and core, cloud, digital technology integration, architecture and security, program, project, and service integration management.

The company offers IT services such as ERP high velocity and core, cloud, digital technology integration, architecture and security, program, project, and service integration management. Alphabet Inc. - The company offers IT services and products which include online advertising technologies, a search engine, cloud computing, software, online maps, hardware, and many more.

The company offers IT services and products which include online advertising technologies, a search engine, cloud computing, software, online maps, hardware, and many more. Amazon.com Inc. - The company offers IT services such as the AWS platform, cloud products, Machine learning, Advertising and marketing, Financial services, Media and entertainment, Analytics and data lakes, and many more.

The company offers IT services such as the AWS platform, cloud products, Machine learning, Advertising and marketing, Financial services, Media and entertainment, Analytics and data lakes, and many more. Atos SE - The company offers IT services to various industries such as financial services and insurances, healthcare and life sciences, manufacturing, public sector and defense, and many more.

The company offers IT services to various industries such as financial services and insurances, healthcare and life sciences, manufacturing, public sector and defense, and many more. Capgemini SE - The company offers IT services such as Digital services, Business services, Intelligent industry, Perform AI, Technology operations, Transformation and innovation, and more.

The company offers IT services such as Digital services, Business services, Intelligent industry, Perform AI, Technology operations, Transformation and innovation, and more. To know about all major vendors with their key offerings - Download a free sample now!

IT Services Market In Latin America - Segmentation Analysis

Type Outlook (Revenue, USD bn, 2020-2025)

Project-oriented service - size and forecast 2020-2025

Enterprise cloud computing service - size and forecast 2020-2025

IT outsourcing service - size and forecast 2020-2025

IT support and training service - size and forecast 2020-2025

Deployment Outlook (Revenue, USD bn, 2020-2025)

Hosted service - size and forecast 2020-2025

Managed service - size and forecast 2020-2025

For additional information on type and deployment outlook -Grab an Exclusive FREE Sample Report

Related Reports:

The airport IT spending market share is expected to increase by USD 1.48 billion from 2021 to 2026, and the market's growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 4.89%. Download a free sample now!

share is expected to increase by USD 1.48 billion from 2021 to 2026, and the market's growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 4.89%. The software testing services market share is expected to increase by USD 55.76 billion from 2021 to 2026, and the market's growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 15.07%. Download a free sample now!

IT Services Market In Latin America Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2020 Forecast period 2021-2025 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 6.61% Market growth 2021-2025 USD 33.68 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 4.75 Regional analysis Latin America Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled Accenture Plc, Alphabet Inc., Amazon.com Inc., Atos SE, Capgemini SE, Cisco Systems Inc., Dell Technologies Inc., HCL Technologies Ltd., International Business Machines Corp., and SONDA S.A. Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for the forecast period, Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table of Content

Executive Summary

Market Landscape

Market ecosystem

Value chain analysis

Market Sizing

Market definition

Market segment analysis

Market size 2020

Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025

Five Forces Analysis

Bargaining power of buyers

Bargaining power of suppliers

Threat of new entrants

Threat of substitutes

Threat of rivalry

Market condition

Market Segmentation by Type

Market segments

Comparison by Type

Project-oriented service - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Enterprise cloud computing service - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

IT outsourcing service - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

IT support and training service - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Market opportunity by Type

Market Segmentation by Deployment

Market segments

Comparison by Deployment

Hosted service - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Managed service - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Market opportunity by Deployment

Customer landscape

Market drivers

Market challenges

Market trends

Vendor Landscape

Vendor landscape

Landscape disruption

Vendor Analysis

Vendors covered

Market positioning of vendors

Accenture Plc

Alphabet Inc.

Amazon.com Inc.

Atos SE

Capgemini SE

Cisco Systems Inc.

Dell Technologies Inc.

HCL Technologies Ltd.

International Business Machines Corp.

SONDA S.A.

Appendix

Scope of the report

Currency conversion rates for US$

Research methodology

List of abbreviations

About Technavio

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provide actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contacts

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media & Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

Email: [email protected]

Website: www.technavio.com/

SOURCE Technavio