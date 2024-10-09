IT SMELLS LIKE TEAM SPIRIT! Aroma360 Brings Luxury Scenting to Basketball Fans with New Line of NBA-Brand Products

NEW YORK, Oct. 9, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Aroma360 unveils a new product launch that celebrates all 30 NBA Teams and their fans with officially licensed NBA luxury scenting products.

"There are not many brands that have the reach and fan engagement like the NBA. Aroma360 is extremely honored to partner with the NBA and to offer fans new experiences and premium products that will not only allow them to celebrate their favorite sports teams, but also to elevate their experience inside their homes, businesses, and even cars," said Benzion Aboud, CEO and Founder of Aroma360.

Real Housewives of Miami star, Larsa Pippen, with her children, Preston, Justin, and NBA player, Scotty Pippen Jr alongside several Aroma360 NBA Team Mini Pro Diffusers.

Last year, Aroma360 became the official luxury scenting partner of the Miami Heat, which encompasses scenting the VIP areas of the arena, a custom Heat fragrance – "Heat Elite," and licensed merchandise. "Our partnership with the Miami Heat has been so incredible over the past year. There is nothing like tapping into the amazing fan base and providing them with a luxury element – like fragrance - to elevate their overall experience," said Ashley Sarnicola, President of Licensing for Aroma360. "We are incredibly excited and proud to bring this to all 30 teams of the NBA."

Aroma360's collaboration with the NBA is an entirely new category for the fabled sports brand. It includes licensed merchandise, such as the Aroma360 Mini Pro, Aroma360 Smart Car Diffuser, and candle for each of the NBA Teams. The Aroma360 Mini Pro is a luxury scent diffuser that efficiently and healthily scents up to 600 sq feet. Meanwhile, the Aroma360 Smart Car Diffuser is a small diffuser that is perfect for any vehicle. Each team's scent will feature designs that highlight the team's logo and honor the team's spirit. Not only will each team have their own scent diffuser, but they will also have their own scent! The custom fragrances will embody the character of the team and its home city.

The products will be available on October 15th in all the Aroma360 retail locations, as well as online at www.aroma360.com.

To celebrate this momentous launch, Aroma360 will be hosting events in some of its most strategic retail locations. Each event will honor a particular team and feature a premium tequila bar from (LOBOS 1707)ᴿᴱᴰ, a curated DJ mix from the official Miami Heat DJ, DJ Irie, and appearances from an official member of an NBA Dance Team. At each event, there will be a raffle to award one recipient with an Aroma360 Mini Pro & Two Tickets to a Future Home Game. And in select cities, there will also be appearances by an NBA Player and/or the NBA's Larry O'Brien Trophy.

Aroma360's Retail Director, Elliot Aboud, said, "As Aroma360 continues to grow and expand our retail division across North America, the NBA is such an important and strategic partner for us. We cannot wait to give every single NBA fan the luxury scenting experience that only an Aroma360 retail store can provide."

About Aroma360

Aroma360 is the number one luxury scenting brand in the world. Aroma360 is built on two primary principles — to provide a healthy scenting solution for homes and businesses, and to educate people about the incredible benefits of Aromachology. Through the incorporation of high-quality fragrance oils, Aroma360 strives to not only create aromatic sanctuaries but also to preserve naturally occurring therapeutic properties that comes from the unique world of fragrance. Aroma360 has built a dedicated following with over two million loyal customers, including Larsa Pippen, Missy Elliot, Winnie Harlow, Rick Ross, Nelly Furtado, Daymond John, and many more. Aroma360 is also a leading force in the scent marketing industry, enhancing companies' overall branding aesthetic and customer experience through the power of fragrance. The brand's unique scenting solutions have been met with high acclaim, boasting clients like Ferrari, Cipriani, W South Beach, the Ritz-Carlton, and many more.

