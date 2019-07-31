It Takes Two to Make a Thing Go Right: GoPro and Quik Apps Combine for One Awesome Mobile Editing Experience

SAN MATEO, Calif., July 31, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Got content? GoPro is here to help you view, edit and share it faster and fresher with its new GoPro app update, released today. The update integrates the best of the Quik video editing app into the GoPro app, and introduces a fresh visual design, improved storytelling tools and enhanced filter capabilities, all powered by a revving new software engine. This is the first in a series of GoPro app updates designed to create a single app experience for mobile editing with all the utility functions for controlling your GoPro from your smartphone.

GoPro app users will immediately notice design updates, from a visual refresh and a more modern UI to a more intuitive navigation. But the real fun begins with the updates to the storytelling experience, with an improved QuikStory multi-clip workflow, which enables the GoPro app to better identify meaningful moments in your footage and suggest awesome story compilations of your photos and videos, automatically. These stories will include recently-shot GoPro content and users can also add any photo or video saved in the media library of their smartphone.

Another new capability of the GoPro app is the ability to mix and match filters in a single QuikStory. Today's update hands users the keys to more than 20 filter options and the license to apply multiple filter types within the same multi-clip video. The result is a highly-customizable editing experience with infinite creative options.

The GoPro app update offers additional creative flex by removing draft limitations of the previous editing model. Now your QuikStory video will remain in an always-editable format so you can go back and make changes at any time. This new functionality is a critical improvement from the previous Quik pass-through workflow, providing GoPro app users with a more powerful way to manage their media and update their edits on-demand.

Beginning today, GoPro app users can begin to experiment with these new updates and experience the benefits of the merge with Quik, but there's a lot more to look forward to. The roadmap for the one-app experience is rich with improvements, including single clip editing to unlock a full editing suite for single clips, new themes to make your photos and videos look more like the content that GoPro produces, and expanded platforms for integrating third-party content into GoPro edits.

To learn more about the updates to the GoPro app and the transformation to a one-app experience, visit our blog, The Inside Line. To download the free GoPro app, visit GoPro.com.

About GoPro

GoPro helps the world celebrate and share itself in immersive and exciting ways.

GoPro, HERO, and their respective logos are trademarks or registered trademarks of GoPro, Inc. in the United States and other countries. All other trademarks are the property of their respective owners.

For more information, visit www.gopro.com. GoPro users can submit their photos, raw clips and video edits to GoPro Awards for social stoke, GoPro gear and cash prizes. Learn more at www.gopro.com/awards. Connect with GoPro on Facebook, Instagram, LinkedIn, Pinterest, Twitter, YouTube, and GoPro's blog The Inside Line

SOURCE GoPro, Inc.

Related Links

http://www.gopro.com

