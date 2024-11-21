Itaipu brings experience in biogas research to COP 29

News provided by

Itaipu Binacional

Nov 21, 2024, 08:00 ET

Superintendent of Renewable Energy shared knowledge in a panel on Circular Economy and Industry Decarbonization, at the Climate Conference, in Azerbaijan

FOZ DO IGUAÇU, Brazil, Nov. 21, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Itaipu Binacional's Renewable Energy Superintendent, Rogério Meneghetti, participated on Tuesday, November 12, in the United Nations Climate Change Conference (COP 29) in Azerbaijan, at the panel "Accelerating Circular Economy and Industry Decarbonization in Brazil."

Continue Reading
The event was organized in partnership with the Ministry of Development, Industry, Commerce, and Services and the Brazilian Agency for Industrial Development
The event was organized in partnership with the Ministry of Development, Industry, Commerce, and Services and the Brazilian Agency for Industrial Development

The event was organized in partnership with the Ministry of Development, Industry, Commerce, and Services and the Brazilian Agency for Industrial Development, and highlighted how practices that transform waste into new resources can promote sustainability and enhance the competitiveness of Brazilian industry in the global scenario.

Meneghetti shared information about Itaipu's support for the development of renewable energy, especially biogas. "Over 15 years ago, when the projects were still within universities, Itaipu started to implement the first pilot projects in the field of renewable energy generation and distribution. This way, we contributed to the technical viability of the sector, economic incentives, the training of skilled labor, with the establishment of the International Center for Renewable Energy (CIBiogás), and contributed to the formation of the Brazilian Biogas Association (ABiogás)," he stated.

In addition to Itaipu's case, other Brazilian experiences were discussed, such as the Recircula Brasil platform, which tracks plastic, the National Circular Economy Strategy, which sets guidelines to promote circularity across various sectors, and the Selo Verde Program, which encourages environmental certification for products and companies.

SOURCE Itaipu Binacional

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE.COM?

icon3
440k+
Newsrooms &
Influencers
icon1
9k+
Digital Media
Outlets
icon2
270k+
Journalists
Opted In
GET STARTED

Also from this source

Itaipu apporte son expérience en matière de recherche sur le biogaz à la COP 29

Itaipu apporte son expérience en matière de recherche sur le biogaz à la COP 29

Le surintendant des énergies renouvelables d'Itaipu Binacional, Rogério Meneghetti, a participé le mardi 12 novembre à la Conférence des Nations...
Itaipu bringt Erfahrung in der Biogasforschung in die COP 29 ein

Itaipu bringt Erfahrung in der Biogasforschung in die COP 29 ein

Rogério Meneghetti, Itaipu Binacional's Renewable Energy Superintendent, nahm am Dienstag, den 12. November, an der Klimakonferenz der Vereinten...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Environmental Products & Services

Environmental Products & Services

Environmental Policy

Environmental Policy

Surveys, Polls and Research

Surveys, Polls and Research

Environmental Issues

Environmental Issues

News Releases in Similar Topics