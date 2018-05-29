Italian Energy Customers Settle Disputes Online With Namirial Live ID and Esignature

(Logo: http://mma.prnewswire.com/media/470292/Namirial_Group_Logo.jpg )





(Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/693741/Namirial_LiveID.jpg )



This lighthouse project of digital transformation in public service was initiated by Italian Federal Authority for Electricity, Gas and the Water System (Autorità di Regolazione per Energia Reti e Ambiente, ARERA) and is managed by Acquirente Unico SpA.

Acquirente Unico has selected a unique combined solution for live video identification and electronic signature to run this service. Namirial LiveID & eSignAnyWhere allows Acquirente Unico mimic a face to face meeting and have energy customers and operators meeting online with an expert conciliator. Individual solutions to settle disputes are collaboratively negotiated, documented and electronically signed from both sides in a legally binding mutual agreement.

For consumers using the online conciliation service is as easy as a video chat with friends or family. The service is just requiring web connection and allowing access to microphone on the consumer's device (smartphone, tablet or desktop PC), optionally also to its camera.

The process design contains several features to provide evidential weight and non-repudiation of signed documents. Customers are authenticated by provision of one-time passwords and documents are signed with qualified digital certificates issued from Namirial trust centre. Since the inception of this service the court system was significantly unburdened as most disputes are now solved without legal action being required.

Namirial LiveID cater for all requirements in a customer identification process including most recent Anti Money Laundering (AML) and Know Your Customer (KYC) regulations. Using & SignAnyWhere, documents are signed compliant to 910/2014 EU Regulation (eIDAS). Both platforms can be obtained as Software-as-a-Service as well as being deployed in private cloud or on-premises. A short video explaining the mediation process is available clicking here. Namirial is demonstrating Live ID and eSignature at CIAB Febraban June 12-15 in Sao Paulo at booth E17.

About Acquirente Unico S.p.A.

Acquirente Unico S.p.A. supplies electricity to households and small businesses. The company buys electricity on the basis of demand forecasts and resells it to distributors or retailers of the standard offer market for supply to small consumers. It also manages the energy consumers' help desk and holds public bidding procedures to select providers of last resort for the final customers of the natural gas market. The company was founded in 1999 and is based in Rome, Italy. Acquirente Unico S.p.A. operates as a subsidiary of Gestore dei Servizi Energetici GSE S.p.A. http://www.acquirenteunico.it

About Namirial

Namirial is a global leader in trusted security for Digital Transaction Management with solutions for user electronic identification, multi-factor authentication, digital certificates, electronic signature, electronic invoicing, and digital archiving. The company has been certified for many products and services including as an eIDAS Qualified Trust Service Provider. Namirial employs more than 350 people and is processing several millions of transactions every day. In addition to offices throughout Italy the Namirial Group runs subsidiaries in Austria, Brazil, Germany and Romania. Visit our website namirial.com or follow us on LinkedIn, Facebook, Twitter and YouTube.

SOURCE Namirial