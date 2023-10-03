Italy, Ecomondo 2023: spotlights on Africa, opportunities and tech solutions to combat the climate crisis

News provided by

Italian Exhibition Group

03 Oct, 2023, 05:11 ET

  • Mass participation of the European Commission
  • Africa Green Growth, the forum for African embassies, governments and institutions
  • Focus on water, energy, food (WEF-Nexus), the key connection for determining environmental impact

RIMINI, Italy, Oct. 3, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Droughts, desertification, floods. Extreme phenomena are increasingly threatening the African continent and the need for green tech approaches and solutions is of the utmost relevance and urgency. Topics that will also be discussed during the international conferences at Ecomondo (26th edition), Italian Exhibition Group's (IEG) leading trade show for the green economy in Europe and the Mediterranean basin, to be held from 7th to 10th November in Rimini with 1,500 exhibiting brands in 28 halls occupying the entire Rimini Expo Centre premises.

From Technological processes to stop climate change, to EU-funded projects aimed at a more circular blue (bio)economy in the Mediterranean, the States General for Soil Health (2nd edition) to Africa Green Growth, to mention just a few of the events on the busy calendar organised by Ecomondo's Technical-Scientific Committee, directed by Professor Fabio Fava from Bologna University, in collaboration with the event's main institutional and technical partners, together with the international board of experts from the European Commission, OECD, FAO, UfM, EEA, ISWA.

A sold-out edition that has registered the participation of all the green supply chains on the foreign front, numerous delegations of top buyers, journalists, associations and institutional representatives from all over the world, thanks to the solid and valuable collaboration with ITA – Italian Trade Agency for the promotion and internationalisation of Italian companies abroad and with the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation.

Africa Green Forum (Thursday 9th November) organised by RES4Africa and Ecomondo's Technical-Scientific Committee, with the participation of the European Commission, will focus on the Water Energy Food (WEF) Nexus approach as an integral part of international development agendas. The conference, with institutional speakers and a large delegation of professionals from the African continent, will highlight the interconnections between water, energy and food systems, revealing business models and financing mechanisms capable of increasing economic productivity in an area like Africa, where the consumption and need for water, electricity and food is expected to grow exponentially in the future.

The constantly updated programme of events is available on the link

Contact:
Italian Exhibition Group Press Contacts
Head of media relation & corporate communication: Elisabetta Vitali
Press office manager: Marco Forcellini
International press office coordinator: Silvia Giorgi, [email protected], P. +39-0541-744814

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/723307/Italian_Exhibition_Group_Logo.jpg

SOURCE Italian Exhibition Group

Also from this source

Italy, Ecomondo 2023: spotlights on Africa, opportunities and tech solutions to combat the climate crisis

ITALY, OBSERVATORY SIGEP: ARTISAN GELATO, A HUGE SUCCESS ABROAD

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.