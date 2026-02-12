ITALY, TRADE SHOWS: KEY 2026, TECHNOLOGIES AND INNOVATIONS FOR CLEAN ENERGY IN RIMINI

KEY 2026 - the Italian Exhibition Group event will be held at the Rimini Exhibition Center from March 4th to 6th with 1,000 exhibiting brands, 32% of which are international.

Europe is at the center of the global energy future; Africa is also a key player.

RIMINI, Italy, Feb. 12, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Italian Exhibition Group (IEG) returns to the global energy transition scene with KEY – The Energy Transition Expo 2026, at the Rimini Exhibition Center from March 4th to 6th, dedicated to energy market operators and stakeholders.

Of the 1,000 exhibiting brands, a full 32% will be international, with companies from 30 countries and 500 hosted buyers and delegations from 50 countries, thanks to the collaboration with the ITA Agency and the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation (MAECI). A Japanese delegation will also be present, as part of the hydrogen partnership with Italy.

As Alessandra Astolfi, Global Exhibition Director of IEG's Green & Technology Division, explains: "We position ourselves as the European reference platform for the energy transition at a global level. This year, KEY takes a step forward, both in terms of participation and in the scope and quality of its content. We intend to bring the center of gravity of a strategic exchange that is crucial for our future back to Europe, enhancing the skills and technologies of our companies and highlighting our excellence, with the ultimate goal of contributing to strengthening the competitiveness of the European industrial and manufacturing system".

In addition to finance, the event will showcase seven product categories, organized in 24 halls covering 125,000 square meters, confirming the diversification and comprehensiveness of the exhibition offering. Solar, wind, hydrogen, energy efficiency, energy storage systems, electric mobility, and sustainable cities are the seven represented sectors.

150 events are scheduled with a theme that will serve as a common thread throughout the event: finance in support of the energy transition, with new investment models in renewables and efficiency and innovative solutions for controlling energy costs and reducing bills.

Another important focus will be Africa. KEY will bring together European and African businesses, institutions, and investors to foster collaboration and strengthen cooperation. The new Africa Investment HUB area, dedicated to networking and business meetings, will host African industry associations from Egypt, Algeria, Morocco, Tunisia, Ivory Coast, Senegal, and South Africa.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2902899/Alessandra_Astolfi.jpg

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2902898/IEG_logo.jpg