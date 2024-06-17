ITAÚ UNIBANCO - Itaú Day 2024 is coming!

SÃO PAULO, June 17, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- We invite you to our 100% digital meeting in which our executives will share our businesses' strategy evolution.

Jun 19th from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. (Brasília time)

https://live.popcast.com.br/itauday2024/Default_eng.aspx

Participants

Pedro Moreira Salles and Roberto Setubal 
Co-Chairmen of Board of Directors

Milton Maluhy Filho 
CEO

All members of the Executive Committee

