ITC Holdings Announces Changes to Federal Affairs and Regulatory Strategy Team

NOVI, Mich., Jan. 31, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- ITC announces the retirement of Nina Plaushin, Vice President of Federal Affairs and Regulatory Strategy, and names Donise Dukes Vice President of Federal Affairs and Purvi Patel Vice President of Regulatory Strategy.

"I'd like to thank Nina Plaushin for her extraordinary leadership over a distinguished 25-year career," said Linda Apsey, President and CEO of ITC Holdings. "She has been instrumental in navigating the intricate landscape of government and regulatory policy at both federal and state levels. She is leaving an indelible mark on our company's legacy in championing effective and strategic regulatory functions and on the energy industry." Throughout her career, Ms. Plaushin was an active member of various industry groups including President of the WIRES Coalition, President of Americans for Clean Energy Board Grid Board and Chair of the EEI Energy Delivery Executive Advisory Committee.

As the largest independent transmission company in the U.S., ITC advocates for public policy that advances our country's energy infrastructure. "A robust transmission system is the linchpin for unlocking our energy future and providing the optimal pathway to guarantee a reliable, resilient, and sustainable tomorrow," said Apsey. "We are focused on our federal and regulatory efforts to navigate the challenges and drive the necessary initiatives to expand our transmission system. The promotions of Donise Dukes and Purvi Patel are strategic moves that fortify our commitment to advancing the greater grid. Both of their expertise, leadership and vision will position them well as they take on these roles."

Donise Dukes is Vice President of Federal Affairs where she will lead the company's strategic engagement with federal policymakers and agencies, ensuring alignment with legislative priorities and regulatory initiatives critical for the company's success in the broader national energy landscape. Having managed government and political affairs at the federal level for more than 20 years, Ms. Dukes previously served as Director of Federal Affairs at ITC and Public Service Enterprise Group (PSEG). In addition to her role at ITC, she serves as President for the boards of the National Energy Resources Organization and Clean Energy Grid Action, as well as a member of the Policy and Advocacy Steering Committee for American Clean Power Association. She earned a Masters in Legislative Affairs from George Washington University and a Bachelor of Arts from Salisbury University.

Purvi Patel is Vice President of Regulatory Strategy. In this role, she will oversee the development and implementation of strategic plans to ensure regulatory compliance, navigate policy changes and advocate for the company's interests. Over the 20 years, Ms. Patel has taken on various roles at ITC including Director of Regulatory Strategy, Manager of Regulatory Strategy and Senior Regulatory Analyst. In that time, she has led numerous internal and external working groups and task teams dealing with a variety of transmission issues and represented the company in regulatory proceedings, settlement negotiations and industry meetings. Prior to joining ITC, Ms. Patel was a Market Analyst at Tampa Electric Company and a Financial Analyst at Enron Corporation. Currently, she serves as a Board Member for Advancing Women in Energy and is participating in EEI's Diverse and Emerging Leaders program. She earned a Bachelor of Science in accounting from the University of Florida.

About ITC Holdings Corp.

ITC Holdings Corp. is the largest independent electricity transmission company in the United States. ITC provides transmission grid solutions to improve reliability, expand access to markets, allow new generating resources to interconnect to its systems and lower the overall cost of delivered energy. Through its regulated operating subsidiaries ITCTransmission, Michigan Electric Transmission Company, ITC Midwest and ITC Great Plains, ITC owns and operates high-voltage transmission infrastructure in Michigan, Iowa, Minnesota, Illinois, Missouri, Kansas, Oklahoma and Wisconsin. These systems serve a combined peak load exceeding 26,000 megawatts along 16,000 circuit miles of transmission line, supported by 700 employees and 1,000 contractors. ITC is based in Novi, Michigan. For further information visit www.itc-holdings.com. ITC is a subsidiary of Fortis Inc., a leader in the North American regulated electric and gas utility industry.

