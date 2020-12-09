ITC Holdings Corp. Appoints David Hutchens to Board of Directors

Mr. Hutchens was appointed Chief Operating Officer of Fortis in January 2020 following a 25-year career with Arizona-based UNS Energy, where he advanced through various management positions, overseeing wholesale energy trading and marketing, and energy efficiency and resource planning. He assumed the position of President and CEO of UNS Energy in May 2014.

At Fortis, Mr. Hutchens was integral in the development of the Corporation's strategic business plan and led initiatives on safety and operational excellence. He previously served as Executive Vice President, Western Utility Operations with Fortis beginning in January 2018. In this role, Mr. Hutchens provided oversight of the operations of FortisBC and FortisAlberta.

Mr. Hutchens holds a Bachelor of Aerospace Engineering and a Master of Business Administration from the University of Arizona and is a former nuclear submarine officer in the U.S. Navy. He is a member of the board of directors of the Edison Electric Institute and the Western Energy Institute.

"David is a leader in the energy industry and offers a unique combination of operational and regulatory expertise in the electric utility sector," said Linda Apsey, President and CEO of ITC. "I look forward to his leadership at Fortis and on the ITC board of directors as we continue on our path toward a cleaner energy future facilitated on our part by transmission infrastructure – a greater grid."

Mr. Hutchens joins 11 other members of the ITC board of directors.

ITC Holdings Corp. is the largest independent electricity transmission company in the United States. ITC provides transmission grid solutions to improve reliability, expand access to markets, allow new generating resources to interconnect to its systems and lower the overall cost of delivered energy. Through its regulated operating subsidiaries ITCTransmission, Michigan Electric Transmission Company, ITC Midwest and ITC Great Plains, ITC owns and operates high-voltage transmission infrastructure in Michigan, Iowa, Minnesota, Illinois, Missouri, Kansas and Oklahoma, and in development in Wisconsin. These systems serve a combined peak load exceeding 26,000 megawatts along 16,000 circuit miles of transmission line, supported by 700 employees and 1,000 contractors. ITC is based in Novi, Michigan. For further information visit www.itc-holdings.com. ITC is a subsidiary of Fortis Inc., a leader in the North American regulated electric and gas utility industry. For further information visit www.fortisinc.com.

