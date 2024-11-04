ITC Holdings Corp. Appoints Two New Members to Board of Directors

NOVI, Mich., Nov. 4, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- ITC Holdings Corp. today announced the appointment of Geoffrey Chatas and Brian Walker to its board of directors, effective immediately.

"We are pleased to welcome Geoffrey and Brian to our Board of Directors," said Linda Apsey, CEO of ITC. "At a time when the need for resilient and reliable transmission infrastructure has never been more critical, their extensive experience and leadership will help us continue to deliver the essential investments needed to power the energy transition and strengthen the grid."

ITC Holdings Corp. announced the appointment of Geoffrey Chatas and Brian Walker to its board of directors. ITC Holdings Corp. announced the appointment of Geoffrey Chatas and Brian Walker to its board of directors.

Geoff Chatas is the Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer at the University of Michigan where he serves as the President's Chief Advisor on financial matters. There, he oversees a portfolio inclusive of U-M's investment office, finance and accounting, enterprise strategic risk management, staff ombuds, facilities and campus operations, human resources and shared services. Prior to that, he served as Senior Vice President and Chief Operating Officer at Georgetown University and Senior Vice President for Business and Finance and Chief Financial Offer at The Ohio State University. In 2015, Gov. John Kasich appointed Mr. Chatas to run Ohio's Task Force on Affordability and Efficiency in Higher Education, where a select group examined ways for Ohio's public colleges and universities to lower tuition costs. Prior to his career in higher education, he served as managing director for the Infrastructure Investment Fund at JP Morgan Asset Management and served in various finance roles at Progress Energy, Inc., American Electric Power, Banc One Capital Corporation and Citibank.

Brian Walker most recently served as an Operating Partner with Huron Capital, a leading lower middle-market private equity firm. There, he played a critical role in helping generate superior operating and financial performance within Huron's portfolio companies. Prior to joining Huron Capital in 2018, Mr. Walker was the President and CEO of Herman Miller, Inc. Under his leadership, Herman Miller redefined itself as the only company in the furnishings space to serve consumers and contract customers across a multi-channel platform. Mr. Walker is the Chair of the Board of Directors Landscape Forms and chairs the Nominating and Governance Committee and serves on the Audit Committee. He is also a member of the Board of Directors for Universal Forest Products, Inc., Gentex Inc., Mater A/S, and Cascade Engineering.

The newly appointed members will join the 13-member ITC board, which includes:

Sandra E. Pierce , Chair of the Board of Directors of ITC Holdings Corp.

, Chair of the Board of Directors of ITC Holdings Corp. Linda Apsey , CEO of ITC Holdings Corp.

, CEO of ITC Holdings Corp. Leanne Bell , Former CFO, Synergy Renewables LLC

, Former CFO, Synergy Renewables LLC Robert A. (Bob) Elliott , President and Owner, The Elliott Accounting Group

, President and Owner, The Elliott Accounting Group Debora Frodl , Founder, DF Strategies

, Founder, DF Strategies Lt. Gen. Ronnie Hawkins Jr. , USAF (Retired), President of Angelo State University and President and CEO, The Hawkins Group

, USAF (Retired), President of and President and CEO, The Hawkins Group David Hutchens , President and Chief Executive Officer, Fortis Inc .

, President and Chief Executive Officer, . James P. Laurito , Former Executive Vice President, Business Development, Fortis Inc.

, Former Executive Vice President, Business Development, Fortis Inc. Jocelyn Perry , Executive Vice President, Chief Financial Officer, Fortis Inc .

, Executive Vice President, Chief Financial Officer, . Kevin L. Prust , Former Chief Financial Officer and Executive Vice President, The Weitz Company, LLC

, Former Chief Financial Officer and Executive Vice President, The Weitz Company, LLC A. Douglas Rothwell , Executive-in-Residence, University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill

About ITC Holdings Corp.

ITC Holdings Corp. is the largest independent electricity transmission company in the United States. ITC provides transmission grid solutions to improve reliability, expand access to markets, allow new generating resources to interconnect to its systems and lower the overall cost of delivered energy. Through its regulated operating subsidiaries ITCTransmission, Michigan Electric Transmission Company, ITC Midwest and ITC Great Plains, ITC owns and operates high-voltage transmission infrastructure in Michigan, Iowa, Minnesota, Illinois, Missouri, Kansas, Oklahoma and Wisconsin. These systems serve a combined peak load exceeding 23,000 megawatt hours along 16,000 circuit miles of transmission line, supported by 750 employees and 900 contractors. ITC is based in Novi, Michigan. For further information visit www.itc-holdings.com. ITC is a subsidiary of Fortis Inc., a leader in the North American regulated electric and gas utility industry. For further information visit www.fortisinc.com.

SOURCE ITC Holdings Corp.