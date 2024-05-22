itel Demonstrates Expert Knowledge of Labor Markets, Wins Two Communicator Awards for Excellence in Recruitment Campaigns

VIEUX FORT, Saint Lucia , May 22, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- itel, the Caribbean's largest homegrown CX provider, has again shown its skill in communicating to the markets it serves by winning two prestigious Communicator Awards for Recruitment Series Excellence. Lauded for two groundbreaking hiring campaigns, itel has proven it can tap into the youthful talent pools of the nearshore by creating engaging messaging that positions it as an employer of choice in the region.

Currently operating across seven countries within the Caribbean and Latin America, itel has proven its success in recruiting thousands of people in highly competitive markets, which has allowed the company to exponentially grow over the past 12 years from seven employees to six thousand, expanding its client base to represent an impressive portfolio of global brands.

Using strategically timed communications and cutting-edge recruitment campaigns, the organization has been able to outmaneuver competitors, raising its profile in the nearshore region to become a highly recognized, and sought after, employer. This has allowed the company to meet the seasonal staffing needs of its clients, permitting it to serve those industries that experience significant peaks in customer contact volumes, such as Retail and eCommerce, Travel & Hospitality, Insurance, and Healthcare.

"By providing flexible solutions during seasonal peaks, this has allowed our clients to remain competitive, cost-efficient and to focus on other areas of business growth by taking the stress out of sourcing and training thousands of new hires," explains Yoni Epstein, CD, itel's CEO and Founding Chairman.

itel's campaigns have proven so effective at meeting the growing staffing needs of its clients that the company recently won two Awards for Recruitment Excellence during the 30th Annual Communicator Awards, sponsored by the Academy of Interactive and Visual Arts (AIVA). With over 3,000 entries received from across the U.S. and around the world, the Communicator Awards is the largest and most competitive awards program honoring creative excellence for communications professionals, whose winners include such global brands as Disney, IBM, and PepsiCo.

"itel is honored to receive one of the world's most highly regarded communications awards," says Chief Marketing Officer, Melissa von Frankenberg, "and we would like to thank the judges for recognizing our ability to create an engaging brand that sets us apart in the industry, helping us to attract the best young talent to serve our expanding roster of clients."

itel aims to recruit over 2,000 employees by the end of the summer. Visit www.itelinternational.com to learn more.

