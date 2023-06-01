itel Recognized for its Impressive Growth and Contribution to Job Creation at this Year's GSAJ Awards

News provided by

itel

01 Jun, 2023, 08:55 ET

MONTEGO BAY, Jamaica, June 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- On May 11th, itel, Jamaica's largest homegrown customer experience provider, was once again recognized for its impressive growth by the Global Services Association of Jamaica (GSAJ), during their annual awards ceremony. Receiving the global award for the "Most Significant Growth in Employment - Large Enterprise", itel was lauded for its significant contribution to job creation in the nearshore region, offering promising careers to thousands of Jamaicans.

Continue Reading
Yoni Epstein (itel) receives award from Gloria Henry (GSAJ)
Yoni Epstein (itel) receives award from Gloria Henry (GSAJ)

Over the years, itel has grown into a global player in the business process outsourcing (BPO) industry, encompassing a large, global workforce of almost 7,000 people across 7 international locations throughout the Caribbean, Latin America, and the U.S. Its accelerated growth has allowed itel to not only meet the evolving needs of its clients but has also earned the company a reputation for being an employer of choice among job seekers in the region. In 2022 alone, the company added over 1,600 new jobs, mainly within the Kingston and Montego Bay area, which allowed the organization to secure the GSAJ award for the largest increase in employee count.

itel's Founding Chairman and CEO, Yoni Epstein, was there to receive the award at GSAJ's yearly event, where industry organizations are recognized for their exemplary work. The judging panel applauded itel for "its commitment to Jamaica's Global Services Sector and to providing employment opportunities for Jamaicans."

itel has long focused on building a company culture that attracts and retains the best people, both to support its expansion and that of the industry. Known for offering long-term, fulfilling careers with many opportunities for advancement, itel is committed to demonstrating that contact center work offers rewarding professional opportunities.

"itel got its start in Jamaica, and we are proud of the team we have grown and nurtured across the region. By focusing on retention, engagement and employee wellbeing, we are a sought-after employer and will continue to evolve as we hold tight to the foundational values that keep our company culture strong," stated Epstein.

With a hands-on and experience leadership team at the helm, itel is actively expanding its operations across the group as it seeks to achieve its goal of 11,000+ engaged employees by 2025.

For more information about itel, visit www.itelinternational.com

SOURCE itel

Also from this source

itel Once Again Listed as Leader on The IAOP Global Outsourcing 100, Receiving Three out of Four Distinguishing Stars

itel makes next Strategic Move with Expansion into Belize

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.