itel Recognized for its Impressive Growth and Contribution to Job Creation at this Year's GSAJ Awards

MONTEGO BAY, Jamaica, June 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- On May 11th, itel, Jamaica's largest homegrown customer experience provider, was once again recognized for its impressive growth by the Global Services Association of Jamaica (GSAJ), during their annual awards ceremony. Receiving the global award for the "Most Significant Growth in Employment - Large Enterprise", itel was lauded for its significant contribution to job creation in the nearshore region, offering promising careers to thousands of Jamaicans.

Yoni Epstein (itel) receives award from Gloria Henry (GSAJ)

Over the years, itel has grown into a global player in the business process outsourcing (BPO) industry, encompassing a large, global workforce of almost 7,000 people across 7 international locations throughout the Caribbean, Latin America, and the U.S. Its accelerated growth has allowed itel to not only meet the evolving needs of its clients but has also earned the company a reputation for being an employer of choice among job seekers in the region. In 2022 alone, the company added over 1,600 new jobs, mainly within the Kingston and Montego Bay area, which allowed the organization to secure the GSAJ award for the largest increase in employee count.

itel's Founding Chairman and CEO, Yoni Epstein, was there to receive the award at GSAJ's yearly event, where industry organizations are recognized for their exemplary work. The judging panel applauded itel for "its commitment to Jamaica's Global Services Sector and to providing employment opportunities for Jamaicans."

itel has long focused on building a company culture that attracts and retains the best people, both to support its expansion and that of the industry. Known for offering long-term, fulfilling careers with many opportunities for advancement, itel is committed to demonstrating that contact center work offers rewarding professional opportunities.

"itel got its start in Jamaica, and we are proud of the team we have grown and nurtured across the region. By focusing on retention, engagement and employee wellbeing, we are a sought-after employer and will continue to evolve as we hold tight to the foundational values that keep our company culture strong," stated Epstein.

With a hands-on and experience leadership team at the helm, itel is actively expanding its operations across the group as it seeks to achieve its goal of 11,000+ engaged employees by 2025.

