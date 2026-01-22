Itemize Appoints Mike Dignen as Senior Business Development Officer to Lead Banking & Financial Services Growth

Veteran banking and fintech sales leader to expand Itemize Agentic Finance Operations, Compliance, and Risk Management solutions

NEW YORK, Jan. 22, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Itemize, an AI-powered finance automation company, today announced it has appointed Mike Dignen as Senior Business Development Officer. In this role, Dignen will head up Itemize's Banking & Financial Services vertical, leading go-to-market initiatives and revenue growth.

Dignen brings more than 30 years of experience in and around banking, including early experience as a commercial lender at CoreStates Bank (now Wells Fargo) and decades of B2B sales leadership in fintech software across both accounts receivable (AR) and accounts payable (AP).

Throughout his career, Dignen has successfully closed opportunities and managed strategic relationships with banks ranging from $1B in assets to the largest institutions globally, including Wells Fargo, BNY Mellon, Bank of America, PNC, TD Bank, Commerce Bank, and Standard Chartered Bank.

"Mike is the kind of commercial leader who understands both sides of the table – how banks operate internally and what it takes to build durable partnerships," said James Thomas, CEO of Itemize. "As financial institutions push to modernize transaction-heavy operations while strengthening controls, Mike will help accelerate adoption of Itemize's AI-driven platform for finance operations, compliance, and risk management"

"I'm excited to join Itemize because the company tackles the real, everyday challenges banks and processors face: high-volume workflows where accuracy, auditability, and compliance aren't optional," said Dignen. "Itemize is uniquely positioned to help financial institutions cut friction, strengthen controls, and automate what legacy tools can't. I'm looking forward to expanding our banking partnerships and helping more teams realize fast, measurable results."

