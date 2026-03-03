iTradeNetwork Launches Cerena for Restaurant Chain Operators

An industry-first platform unifying spend intelligence and transactional execution into one connected operating model

DUBLIN, Calif., March 3, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- iTradeNetwork , a connected supply chain and commerce solutions provider purpose-built for the food and beverage industry, today announced the launch of Cerena for Operators Solution Suite, introducing the first-of-its-kind AI-enabled platform designed specifically for restaurant chain operators.

"Data alone doesn't drive results; decisive action does," said Amer Akhtar, president and CEO at iTradeNetwork. "By bringing together commercial visibility and integrated trade capabilities, we're helping restaurant brands improve financial discipline and manage spend more effectively across all units. The Cerena for Operators Solution Suite helps restaurant chain operators keep purchasing, pricing, and execution aligned across locations and distributor partners, before issues show up on an invoice."

Restaurant Chain Operators face persistent cost pressure, shifting availability, and growing complexity across distributor and supplier relationships. Gaps between what is negotiated, what is ordered, what is delivered, and what is paid can drive avoidable margin leakage and unnecessary back-office work.

The Cerena for Operators Solution Suite unifies ordering, spend intelligence, contract management, and compliance into a single execution model that connects enterprise oversight directly into distributor workflows and store-level operations, enforcing contract compliance before margin is impacted. Restaurant Chain Operators will now have access to foodservice-native data intelligence that enables proactive pricing and contract enforcement, preventing reactive audits.

The operator-focused solution suite connects SpendInsights, which protects and enhances margin through pricing validation, rebate oversight, and distributor and supplier performance analytics, with contract management, standardized product data, and OrderMaestro's unit-level ordering and mobile execution in a single unified execution model.

At IFMA COEX 2026 in Atlanta, iTradeNetwork will be showcasing Cerena for Operators and demonstrating how restaurant chains can align enterprise oversight with store-level execution through a unified operating model.

To learn more, visit www.itradenetwork.com/cerena/operators .

About iTradeNetwork

For more than 25 years, iTradeNetwork has delivered connected supply chain and commerce solutions purpose-built for the food and beverage industry. With over 4,000 trading partners and millions of daily transactions, iTradeNetwork powers procurement, logistics, traceability, and spend management across complex trading networks.

Media Contact

Laura Kaminski

iTradeNetwork

[email protected]

SOURCE iTradeNetwork