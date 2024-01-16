ITRI and TSMC Collaborate on Advancing High-Speed Computing with SOT-MRAM

News provided by

Industrial Technology Research Institute

16 Jan, 2024, 21:30 ET

HSINCHU, Jan. 16, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The Industrial Technology Research Institute (ITRI) has joined forces with Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company (TSMC) for pioneering research into the development of a spin-orbit-torque magnetic random-access memory (SOT-MRAM) array chip. This SOT-MRAM array chip showcases an innovative computing in memory architecture and boasts a power consumption of merely one percent of a spin-transfer torque magnetic random-access memory (STT-MRAM) product.

Continue Reading
The SOT-MRAM array chip showcases innovative computing in memory architecture and boasts a power consumption of merely one percent of an STT-MRAM product.
The SOT-MRAM array chip showcases innovative computing in memory architecture and boasts a power consumption of merely one percent of an STT-MRAM product.

Their collaborative efforts have resulted in a research paper on this microelectronic component, which was jointly presented at the 2023 IEEE International Electron Devices Meeting (IEDM 2023), underscoring the cutting-edge nature of their findings and their pivotal role in advancing next-generation memory technologies.

Dr. Shih-Chieh Chang, General Director of Electronic and Optoelectronic System Research Laboratories at ITRI, highlighted the collaborative achievements of both organizations. "Following the co-authored papers presented at the Symposium on VLSI Technology and Circuits last year, we have further co-developed a SOT-MRAM unit cell," said Chang. "This unit cell achieves simultaneous low power consumption and high-speed operation, reaching speeds as rapid as 10 nanoseconds. And its overall computing performance can be further enhanced when integrated with computing in memory circuit design. Looking ahead, this technology holds the potential for applications in high-performance computing (HPC), artificial intelligence (AI), automotive chips, and more."

The advent of AI, 5G, and AIoT has created a significant demand for rapid processing, necessitating new memory solutions characterized by enhanced speed, stability, and energy efficiency. The successful collaboration between ITRI and TSMC not only shines a light on the path toward next-generation memory technology but also strengthens Taiwan's international competitive advantage in the semiconductor sector. 

About ITRI

Industrial Technology Research Institute (ITRI) is one of the world's leading technology R&D institutions aiming to innovate a better future for society. Founded in 1973, ITRI has played a vital role in transforming Taiwan's industries from labor-intensive into innovation-driven. To address market needs and global trends, it has launched its 2035 Technology Strategy and Roadmap that focuses on innovation development in Smart Living, Quality Health, Sustainable Environment, and Resilient Society.

Over the years, ITRI has been dedicated to incubating startups and spinoffs, including well-known names such as UMC and TSMC. In addition to its headquarters in Taiwan, ITRI has branch offices in the U.S., Europe, and Japan in an effort to extend its R&D scope and promote international cooperation across the globe. For more information, please visit https://www.itri.org/eng.

SOURCE Industrial Technology Research Institute

Also from this source

ITRI's CES 2024 Showcase Leads Tech Trends, Highlighting Global Collaborations

ITRI's CES 2024 Showcase Leads Tech Trends, Highlighting Global Collaborations

At CES 2024, ITRI presented ten groundbreaking innovations spanning AI robotics, smart sports, digital health, and AI display and entertainment....
ITRI's Showcase at CES 2024 Highlights AI, Sustainability, and Inclusivity, Earns Praise from CTA

ITRI's Showcase at CES 2024 Highlights AI, Sustainability, and Inclusivity, Earns Praise from CTA

On the opening day of CES, ITRI presented 10 groundbreaking innovations spanning AI robotics, smart sports, digital health, and AI display and...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Semiconductors

Image1

Computer & Electronics

Image1

Peripherals

Image1

Peripherals

News Releases in Similar Topics

Sign up for Top Stories & curated News delivered to your inbox

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.