ITRI Named a Clarivate Top 100 Global Innovator for the 10th Time

HSINCHU, Jan. 22, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The Industrial Technology Research Institute (ITRI) has been named to Clarivate's 2026 Top 100 Global Innovators list, marking the 10th time the Institute has received the recognition and its ninth consecutive year on the list. As one of only three R&D organizations recognized this year, ITRI remains the most frequently honored research institute in the Asia-Pacific region.

"Recognition as a Top 100 Global Innovator is a remarkable achievement given the pace of change," said Maroun S. Mourad, President, Intellectual Property, Clarivate. "ITRI consistently demonstrates exceptional innovation performance, particularly in its significant investments in global patent protection. ITRI plays a critical role in Taiwan's industrial innovation ecosystem by translating advanced research into technologies that strengthen industrial capabilities and support long-term competitiveness."

"ITRI's recurring presence on the Top 100 Global Innovators list reflects its excellence in intellectual property management and innovation," said ITRI President Pei-Zen Chang. "ITRI is committed to integrating interdisciplinary R&D capabilities across academia, industry, and research communities to build a value chain that closely links talent development with industrial needs. We are also actively bringing patented innovations to industry, with a focus on key areas such as drones and robotics. At the same time, ITRI is leveraging its patent portfolio and deepening international partnerships to help Taiwanese companies secure strategic positions in global markets."

To enhance the long-term value of its intellectual property, ITRI adopts a market-driven patent strategy aligned with industrial needs and future applications. Through technology-enabled patent management and patent mapping systems, the Institute integrates patent planning and deployment to ensure that R&D outcomes meet industry demand and deliver sustained impact.

Clarivate identifies the Top 100 Global Innovators using patent-based metrics that assess technological uniqueness, impact, globalization, successful footprint, and quantity. Other 2026 Top 100 Global Innovators include ASML, Apple, Mitsubishi Electric, Toshiba, Qualcomm, and Dow. The full analysis is detailed in Clarivate's Top 100 Global Innovators 2026 report.

The Industrial Technology Research Institute (ITRI) is a world-leading R&D organization dedicated to innovating a better future. Founded in 1973, ITRI has played a vital role in transforming Taiwan's industries from labor-intensive into innovation-driven. Over the years, ITRI has incubated hundreds of startups and spinoffs, including well-known companies such as UMC and TSMC. Headquartered in Taiwan, ITRI also operates offices in the U.S., Germany, the UK, Japan, and Thailand. For more information, please visit https://www.itri.org/eng.

