ITRI Breaks Ground on Advanced Semiconductor R&D Center Featuring a 12-Inch Pilot Line

HSINCHU, Feb. 14, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The Advanced Semiconductor R&D Center has officially broken ground at the headquarters campus of the Industrial Technology Research Institute (ITRI) in Hsinchu. Jointly developed by Taiwan's Ministry of Economic Affairs, the National Development Council, and the National Science and Technology Council, the center is designed to lower verification barriers for small and mid-sized IC design firms and startups, bridging the gap between laboratory research and industrial commercialization. It will also provide a platform for materials and equipment suppliers to validate emerging technologies. By enabling deployment of cutting-edge technologies such as AI chips, silicon photonics, and quantum technologies, the center will further solidify Taiwan's leadership within the global semiconductor ecosystem.

The groundbreaking ceremony for the Advanced Semiconductor R&D Center was held at ITRI headquarters in Hsinchu, Taiwan.

Scheduled for completion by the end of 2027, the center will deliver three core functions: innovative IC design verification, advanced process development, and localized equipment and material validation. It will house Taiwan's first 12-inch advanced pilot line established by a research institution, complemented by upgraded 8-inch facilities, forming an integrated environment that links chip design, manufacturing, packaging, and testing.

Minister of Economic Affairs Kung Ming-hsin noted that Taiwan achieved 8.36% economic growth last year, driven largely by the semiconductor and AI industries, with growth forecasts continuing to trend upward. He emphasized the Ministry's role in supporting SMEs through small-scale, diversified, and specialized chip prototyping. As a key initiative for SMEs and startups, the center provides a one-stop service platform spanning design, manufacturing, packaging, and testing. It will allow equipment and materials suppliers to conduct on-site demonstration and validation, accelerating their integration into global supply chains. Minister Kung expressed his expectation that this R&D center will expedite the development of a resilient, autonomous, and next-generation semiconductor innovation ecosystem in Taiwan.

The Advanced Semiconductor R&D Center will provide 28–90 nm back-end-of-line process R&D and pilot production services, with the goal of shortening product development cycles by approximately 30%. Supporting frontier technologies including quantum computing, silicon photonics, ASICs, 3D integration, and next-generation memory, this center will help Taiwan build a resilient innovation ecosystem, deepen academic collaboration, and expand the semiconductor talent pipeline.

About ITRI

The Industrial Technology Research Institute (ITRI) is a world-leading R&D organization dedicated to innovating a better future. Founded in 1973, ITRI has played a vital role in transforming Taiwan's industries from labor-intensive into innovation-driven. Over the years, ITRI has incubated hundreds of startups and spinoffs, including well-known companies such as UMC and TSMC. Headquartered in Taiwan, ITRI also operates offices in the U.S., Germany, the UK, Japan, and Thailand. For more information, please visit https://www.itri.org/eng.

SOURCE Industrial Technology Research Institute