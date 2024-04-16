ITRI Launches World-Class Certification Center for AIoT Applications in Partnership with Arm

HSINCHU, April 16, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The Industrial Technology Research Institute (ITRI) has established the ITRI･Arm SystemReady™ Lab in Taipei, in partnership with Arm, the global semiconductor and software design company. This certification center is the fourth of its kind globally, following the ones in the United States, Europe, and India. The lab combines ITRI's R&D strengths with the Arm SystemReady compliance program to deliver comprehensive certification services for the AIoT industry. This initiative is poised to drive Taiwan's industrial integration of AI and IoT ecosystems.

Pei-Zen Chang, ITRI's Executive Vice President, elaborated on the genesis of this partnership: "In 2021, ITRI and Arm jointly established a new IC design platform for startups, which not only facilitated startups in integrating key IPs to accelerate the launch of globally competitive products but also bolstered Taiwan's IC design industry's global market share. ITRI has again joined forces with Arm to establish the lab, which is expected to closely mesh Taiwan's semiconductor supply chain with Arm's global ecosystem, ensuring the high quality of Taiwan's equipment manufacturers' products while adhering to international standards."

"Arm is the world's most pervasive computing platform, and this new collaboration with ITRI demonstrates our commitment to the Taiwan market," said CK Tseng, President of Arm Taiwan. "Through the Arm SystemReady Labs already in operation, globally, we have achieved over 130 certifications, and with this fourth lab, we aim to further advance not just Taiwan's but Asia's AIoT industry, particularly in device manufacturing, through standardization. We look forward to further collaboration with ecosystem partners like ITRI as we build the future of IoT on Arm."

Industrial Technology Research Institute (ITRI) is one of the world's leading technology R&D institutions aiming to innovate a better future for society. Founded in 1973, ITRI has played a vital role in transforming Taiwan's industries from labor-intensive into innovation-driven. To address market needs and global trends, it has launched its 2035 Technology Strategy and Roadmap that focuses on innovation development in Smart Living, Quality Health, Sustainable Environment, and Resilient Society.

Over the years, ITRI has been dedicated to incubating startups and spinoffs, including well-known names such as UMC and TSMC. In addition to its headquarters in Taiwan, ITRI has branch offices in the U.S., Europe, and Japan in an effort to extend its R&D scope and promote international cooperation across the globe. For more information, please visit https://www.itri.org/eng.

