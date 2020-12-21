ITRI Named as CES 2021 Innovation Awards Honoree

The CES Innovation Awards program honors outstanding product design and engineering in consumer technology products across 28 product categories. According to the Consumer Technology Association (CTA) ® , the honorees selected from 1,200 submissions receive global recognition from industry leaders and media and demonstrate how technology can be used to change lives for the better. This year's honorees include leading companies such as AMD, HP, Panasonic, Philips, and IBM.

ITRI Executive Vice President Dr. Pei-Zen Chang commented that the COVID-19 pandemic has driven the adoption of contact-free technology for home care. Supported by the Technology Development Programs of Department of Industrial Technology (DoIT), Ministry of Economic Affairs (MOEA), ITRI has developed iDarlingWeaR, which uses a non-contact sensing method to perform physiological status monitoring and thus addresses the needs of parents and caregivers. As a fourth-time winner of CES Innovation Awards, he said, ITRI has once again demonstrated its ability in incorporating innovative ICT into smart care services and set a success model of developing holistic healthcare solutions via software-hardware integration.

Dr. Jen-Chieh Cheng, General Director of ITRI's Service Systems Technology Center, said that iDarlingWeaR is an easy-to-use baby care product that provides remote monitoring, real-time alerts, and multi-functionality integration. It employs harmless low-power radar sensing technology to detect pulse and chest motion. Users can simply attach the detector on the swaddling blanket wrapping the infant to enable long-term heartbeat and respiration monitoring, without direct contact with baby skin. The detection accuracy can reach over 95%. Dr. Cheng added that iDarlingWeaR can also identify sleep/awake state, work in dark places for nighttime monitoring, and send smartphone alerts to prevent sudden death. Now, with the device, parents or caregivers can take care of their babies with higher efficiency and less stress.

Besides iDarlingWeaR, ITRI's showcasing 11 more technologies for CES 2021. To view all the exhibits, please visit: https://event.itri.org/ces2021/ . One-on-one meetings will also be available online https://event.itri.org/en for technological and business discussion. Do not hesitate to book a session if you are interested.

About ITRI

Industrial Technology Research Institute (ITRI) is one of the world's leading technology R&D institutions aiming to innovate a better future for society. Founded in 1973, ITRI has played a vital role in transforming Taiwan's industries from labor-intensive into innovation-driven. To address market needs and global trends, it has launched its 2030 Technology Strategy & Roadmap and focuses on innovation development in Smart Living, Quality Health, and Sustainable Environment. It also strives to strengthen Intelligentization Enabling Technology to support diversified applications.

Over the years, ITRI is dedicated to incubating startups and spinoffs, including well-known names such as UMC and TSMC. In addition to its headquarters in Taiwan, ITRI has branch offices in the U.S., Europe, and Japan in an effort to extend its R&D scope and promote international cooperation across the globe. For more information, please visit https://www.itri.org/eng .

